World swim body re-elects president for 8 years, agrees to government-backed move to Hungary

FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS and Teamsters reach tentative deal
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot hits $820 million
Sports

World swim body re-elects president for 8 years, agrees to government-backed move to Hungary

Gold medalist Kaylee McKeown of Australia pose during ceremonies at the women's 100m backstroke finals at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
1 of 3 | 

Gold medalist Kaylee McKeown of Australia pose during ceremonies at the women’s 100m backstroke finals at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gold medalist Katie Ledecky of United States during ceremonies at women's 1500m freestyle finals at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
2 of 3 | 

Gold medalist Katie Ledecky of United States during ceremonies at women’s 1500m freestyle finals at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Blanka Barbocz and Angelika Bastianelli, of Hungary, compete in the women's duet technical of artistic swimming at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)
3 of 3 | 

Blanka Barbocz and Angelika Bastianelli, of Hungary, compete in the women’s duet technical of artistic swimming at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Didlick)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Swimming officials gave World Aquatics president Husain al-Musallam an eight-year mandate on Tuesday to lead them and backed his plan to move the organization’s headquarters to Hungary, where the government has offered a 15-year rent-free deal and legal protection.

The election on the sidelines of the world championships in Japan resets al-Musallam’s presidential term in reforms enacted after he was first elected unopposed two years ago. The reforms allow for two terms — the first for eight years and a second for four years.

The Kuwaiti official now can be in office through 2031, taking in the Paris Olympics next year and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with the possibility then to a seek a final four-year term ending in 12 years’ time.

Other news
Participants march during the 28th Budapest Pride parade in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Tamas Kovacs/MTI via AP)
Thousands march at Budapest Pride as LGBTQ+ community voices anxiety over Hungary’s restrictive laws
Thousands of participants of the Budapest Pride march wound through the streets of the Hungarian capital on Saturday with marchers voicing their anxiety over the increasing pressure on the LGBTQ+ community from the country’s right-wing government.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wave before their talks Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that he has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organization. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
NATO chief convenes talks in a bid to persuade Turkey to let Sweden join the military alliance
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he’s called a meeting of senior officials on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military alliance.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for the European Political Community Summit at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Leaders are meeting in Moldova Thursday for a summit aiming to show a united front in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine and underscore support for the Eastern European country's ambitions to draw closer to the West and keep Moscow at bay. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
What was Hungary’s role in freeing Ukrainian POWs from Russia? The European Commission wants to know
The European Union’s executive arm says it will ask Hungary to provide explanations and details about the country’s role in the transfer to Hungary of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war freed by Russia.
Residents gather in Debrecen, Hungary, during a demonstration against a factory that will produce batteries for electric vehicles built by a China-based company on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Residents, environmentalists and opposition politicians are worried that a sprawling battery factory will exacerbate existing environmental problems and use up the country's precious water supplies. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
As electric cars boom, locals fear Chinese battery plant will harm land in drought-stricken Hungary
Residents, environmentalists and opposition politicians in eastern Hungary are worried that a sprawling battery factory will exacerbate existing environmental problems and hit the country’s precious water supplies.

World Aquatics plans to move from the Olympic capital of Lausanne, Switzerland — which has been its home for 37 years — to the Hungarian capital before the swim worlds returns to Budapest in 2027.

Minutes after being re-elected Tuesday, al-Musallam got overwhelming support from member federations to advance a working agreement announced in May with the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The proposed headquarters near the Danube Arena — which hosted the worlds in 2017 and 2022, and is scheduled to do so again in 2027 — includes pools and training facilities for international athletes in swimming, diving, water polo and artistic swimming.

Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó promised swim officials Tuesday they would have the headquarters site “free of charge for 15 years.”

“We are ready to provide you with tax benefits,” Szijjártó said. “And we provide immunity for all your official activities and official documentation.”

Moving from Lausanne would save millions each year and let the governing body double its staff numbers in Budapest plus invest more in athletes, al-Musallam told his voters.

“World Aquatics will not spend money on this headquarters. So you don’t have to worry about the financials,” he said.

Al-Musallam has now been elected unopposed three times by national swimming federations — first as senior vice-president and twice as president — since April 2017 when he was implicated in United States federal court documents in the guilty plea of a soccer official from Guam who admitted taking bribes. Al-Musallam consistently denied wrongdoing and was not indicted.

Three weeks ago, he lost an election to be president of the Olympic Council of Asia in a 24-20 vote to a fellow Kuwaiti, Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Sabah, the brother of his longtime mentor in Asian sports politics, Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports