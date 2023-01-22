French Cup holder Nantes needs penalties to make round of 16

PARIS (AP) — French Cup holder Nantes needed penalty kicks to win at fifth-tier Thaon and reach the round of 16 on Sunday.

After the game finished 0-0, coach Antoine Kombouaré’s team held its nerve to win the shootout 4-2.

All the top-tier teams advanced.

Lens is in second place in the league and showed why with a comprehensive 3-1 win at Brest in an all-first division match. Forward Wesley Saïd, defender Facundo Medina and midfielder Adrien Thomasson — a new signing from Strasbourg — all scored for Lens.

Veteran Algeria striker Islam Slimani scored for Brest.

Six-time cup winner Lille beat second-tier Pau 2-0, with English midfielder Angel Gomes netting the second goal minutes after coming on with a fine strike from 25 meters in the 79th minute.

Auxerre is in 19th place in the first division but enjoyed a much-needed 4-0 win at second-tier Niort, with midfielder Gaëtan Perrin grabbing two goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, record 14-time winner Paris Saint-Germain is at amateur side Pays de Cassel in Lens.

PSG was allowed to move the game back after playing an exhibition match in Saudi Arabia on Thursday .

Coach Christophe Galtier stuck to his word to field a strong team and included World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappé and Neymar in his squad.

But he rested World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports