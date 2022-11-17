AP NEWS
Capsules for teams at the 2022 World Cup

By The Associated PressNovember 17, 2022 GMT

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — QATAR

Best result: First appearance

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: Automatic as host

Coach: Felix Sanchez (Spain)

Players to watch: Abdelkarim Hassan, Hassan Al-Haydos, Saad Al Sheeb.

Schedule: vs. Ecuador on Nov. 20 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Senegal on Nov. 25 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Netherlands on Nov. 29 at Al Bayt Stadium.

ECUADOR

Best result: Round of 16 (2006)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

How they qualified 2022: Fourth place in South American qualifying group

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro (Argentina)

Players to watch: Piero Hincapie, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan.

Schedule: vs. Qatar on Nov. 20 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Netherlands on Nov. 25 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Senegal on Nov. 29 at Khalifa International Stadium.

SENEGAL

Best result: Quarterfinals (2002)

2018 World Cup: Group stage

How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

Coach: Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Players to watch: Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Schedule: vs. Netherlands on Nov. 21 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Qatar on Nov. 25 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Ecuador on Nov. 29 at Khalifa International Stadium.

NETHERLANDS

Best result: Runner-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

    • How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group G

    Coach: Louis van Gaal (Netherlands)

    Players to watch: Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind.

    Schedule: vs. Senegal on Nov. 21 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Ecuador on Nov. 25 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Qatar on Nov. 29 at Al Bayt Stadium.

    ENGLAND

    Best result: Champion (1966)

    2018 World Cup: Semifinals

    How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group I

    Coach: Gareth Southgate (England)

    Players to watch: Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham.

    Schedule: vs. Iran on Nov. 21 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. United States on Nov. 25 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Wales on Nov. 29 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

    IRAN

    Best result: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018)

    2018 World Cup: Group stage

    How they qualified 2022: Won Asian qualifying Group A

    Coach: Carlos Queiroz (Portugal)

    Players to watch: Sardar Azmoun, Ehsan Hajsafi, Mehdi Taremi.

    Schedule: vs. England on Nov. 21 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Wales on Nov. 25 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. United States on Nov. 29 at Al Thumama Stadium.

    UNITED STATES

    Best result: Semifinals (1930)

    2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

    How they qualified 2022: Third place in CONCACAF qualifying group

    Coach: Gregg Berhalter (United States)

    Players to watch: Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie.

    Schedule: vs. Wales on Nov. 21 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. England on Nov. 25 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Iran on Nov. 29 at Al Thumama Stadium.

    WALES

    Best result: Quarterfinals (1958)

    2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

    How they qualified 2022: European playoffs

    Coach: Robert Page (Wales)

    Players to watch: Gareth Bale, Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey.

    Schedule: vs. United States on Nov. 21 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Iran on Nov. 25 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. England on Nov. 29 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

    ARGENTINA

    Best result: Champion (1978, 1986)

    2018 World Cup: Round of 16

    How they qualified 2022: Second place in South American qualifying group

    Coach: Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

    Players to watch: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria.

    Schedule: vs. Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Mexico on Nov. 26 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Poland on Nov. 30 at Stadium 974.

    SAUDI ARABIA

    Best result: Round of 16 (1994)

    2018 World Cup: Group stage

    How they qualified 2022: Won Asian qualifying Group B

    Coach: Herve Renard (France)

    Players to watch: Salem Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Salman Al-Faraj.

    Schedule: vs. Argentina on Nov. 22 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Poland on Nov. 26 at Education City Stadium; vs. Mexico on Nov. 30 at Lusail Stadium.

    MEXICO

    Best result: Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)

    2018 World Cup: Round of 16

    How they qualified 2022: Second place in CONCACAF qualifying group

    Coach: Gerardo Martino (Argentina)

    Players to watch: Guillermo Ochoa, Hirving Lozano, Andres Guardado.

    Schedule: vs. Poland on Nov. 22 at Stadium 974; vs. Argentina on Nov. 26 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Saudi Arabia on Nov. 30 at Lusail Stadium.

    POLAND

    Best result: Third place (1974, 1982)

    2018 World Cup: Group stage

    How they qualified 2022: European playoffs

    Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz (Poland)

    Players to watch: Robert Lewandowski, Jan Bednarek, Wojciech Szczesny.

    Schedule: vs. Mexico on Nov. 22 at Stadium 974; vs. Saudi Arabia on Nov. 26 at Education City Stadium; vs. Argentina on Nov. 30 at Stadium 974.

    FRANCE

    Best result: Champion (1998, 2018)

    2018 World Cup: Champion

    How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group D

    Coach: Didier Deschamps (France)

    Players to watch: Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Raphael Varane.

    Schedule: vs. Australia on Nov. 22 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Denmark on Nov. 26 at Stadium 974; vs. Tunisia on Nov. 30 at Education City Stadium.

    AUSTRALIA

    Best result: Round of 16 (2006)

    2018 World Cup: Group stage

    How they qualified 2022: Intercontinental playoffs

    Coach: Graham Arnold (Australia)

    Players to watch: Ajdin Hrustic, Awer Mabil, Mat Ryan.

    Schedule: vs. France on Nov. 22 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Tunisia on Nov. 26 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Denmark on Nov. 30 at Al Janoub Stadium.

    DENMARK

    Best result: Quarterfinals (1998)

    2018 World Cup: Round of 16

    How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group F

    Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark)

    Players to watch: Christian Eriksen, Simon Kjaer, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

    Schedule: vs. Tunisia on Nov. 22 at Education City Stadium; vs. France on Nov. 26 at Stadium 974; vs. Australia on Nov. 30 at Al Janoub Stadium.

    TUNISIA

    Best result: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018)

    2018 World Cup: Group stage

    How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

    Coach: Jalel Kadri (Tunisia)

    Players to watch: Ellyes Skhiri, Dylan Bronn, Aissa Laidouni.

    Schedule: vs. Denmark on Nov. 22 at Education City Stadium; vs. Australia on Nov. 26 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. France on Nov. 30 at Education City Stadium.

    SPAIN

    Best result: Champion (2010)

    2018 World Cup: Round of 16

    How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group B

    Coach: Luis Enrique (Spain)

    Players to watch: Pedri Gonzalez, Sergio Busquets, Alvaro Morata.

    Schedule: vs. Costa Rica on Nov. 23 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Germany on Nov. 27 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Japan on Dec. 1 at Khalifa International Stadium.

    COSTA RICA

    Best result: Quarterfinals (2014)

    2018 World Cup: Group stage

    How they qualified 2022: Intercontinental playoffs

    Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez (Colombia)

    Players to watch: Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz, Celso Borges.

    Schedule: vs. Spain on Nov. 23 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Japan on Nov. 27 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Germany on Dec. 1 Al Bayt Stadium.

    GERMANY

    Best result: Champion (1954, 1974, 1990 as West Germany; 2014)

    2018 World Cup: Group stage

    How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group J

    Coach: Hansi Flick (Germany)

    Players to watch: Leroy Sane, Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala.

    Schedule: vs. Japan on Nov. 23 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Spain on Nov. 27 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Costa Rica on Dec. 1 at Al Bayt Stadium.

    JAPAN

    Best result: Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018)

    2018 World Cup: Round of 16

    How they qualified 2022: Second place in Asian qualifying Group B

    Coach: Hajime Moriyasu (Japan)

    Players to watch: Takumi Minamino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kaoru Mitoma.

    Schedule: vs. Germany on Nov. 23 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Costa Rica on Nov. 27 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Spain on Dec. 1 at Khalifa International Stadium.

    BELGIUM

    Best result: Third place (2018)

    2018 World Cup: Third place

    How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group E

    Coach: Roberto Martinez (Spain)

    Players to watch: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois.

    Schedule: vs. Canada on Nov. 23 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Morocco on Nov. 27 at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Croatia on Dec. 1 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

    CANADA

    Best result: Group stage (1986)

    2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

    How they qualified 2022: Won CONCACAF qualifying group

    Coach: John Herdman (England)

    Players to watch: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

    Schedule: vs. Belgium on Nov. 23 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium; vs. Croatia on Nov. 27 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Morocco on Dec. 1 at Al Thumama Stadium.

    MOROCCO

    Best result: Round of 16 (1986)

    2018 World Cup: Group stage

    How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

    Coach: Walid Regragui (Morocco)

    Players to watch: Achraf Hakimi, Sofiane Boufal, Sofyan Amrabat.

    Schedule: vs. Croatia on Nov. 23 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Belgium on Nov. 27 at at Al Thumama Stadium; vs. Canada on Dec. 1 at Al Thumama Stadium.

    CROATIA

    Best result: Final (2018)

    2018 World Cup: Final

    How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group H

    Coach: Zlatko Dalic (Croatia)

    Players to watch: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic.

    Schedule: vs. Morocco on Nov. 23 at Al Bayt Stadium; vs. Canada on Nov. 27 at Khalifa International Stadium; vs. Belgium on Dec. 1 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

    BRAZIL

    Best result: Champion (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

    2018 World Cup: Quarterfinals

    How they qualified 2022: Won South American qualifying group

    Coach: Tite (Brazil)

    Players to watch: Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Dani Alves.

    Schedule: vs. Serbia on Nov. 24 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Switzerland on Nov. 28 at Stadium 974; vs. Cameroon on Dec. 2 at Lusail Stadium.

    SERBIA

    Best result: Fourth place (1930, 1962 as Yugoslavia)

    2018 World Cup: Group stage

    How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group A

    Coach: Dragan Stojkovic (Serbia)

    Players to watch: Dusan Vlahovic, Alejsandar Mitrovic, Dusan Tadic.

    Schedule: vs. Brazil on Nov. 24 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Cameroon on Nov. 28 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Switzerland on Dec. 2 at Stadium 974.

    SWITZERLAND

    Best result: Quarterfinals (1934, 1938, 1954)

    2018 World Cup: Round of 16

    How they qualified 2022: Won European qualifying Group C

    Coach: Murat Yakin (Switzerland)

    Players to watch: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer.

    Schedule: vs. Cameroon on Nov. 24 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Brazil on Nov. 28 at Stadium 974; vs. Serbia on Dec. 2 at Stadium 974.

    CAMEROON

    Best result: Quarterfinals (1990)

    2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

    How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

    Coach: Rigobert Song (Cameroon)

    Players to watch: Vincent Aboubakar, Andre Onana, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

    Schedule: vs. Switzerland on Nov. 24 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Serbia on Nov. 28 at Al Janoub Stadium; vs. Brazil on Dec. 2 at Lusail Stadium.

    PORTUGAL

    Best result: Third place (1966)

    2018 World Cup: Round of 16

    How they qualified 2022: European playoffs

    Coach: Fernando Santos (Portugal)

    Players to watch: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes.

    Schedule: vs. Ghana on Nov. 24 at Stadium 974; vs. Uruguay on Nov. 28 at Lusail Stadium; vs. South Korea on Dec. 2 at Education City Stadium.

    GHANA

    Best result: Quarterfinals (2010)

    2018 World Cup: Did not qualify

    How they qualified 2022: African playoffs

    Coach: Otto Addo (Ghana)

    Players to watch: Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.

    Schedule: vs. Portugal on Nov. 24 at Stadium 974; vs. South Korea on Nov. 28 at Education City Stadium; vs. Uruguay on Dec. 2 at Al Janoub Stadium.

    URUGUAY

    Best result: Champion (1930, 1950)

    2018 World Cup: Quarterfinals

    How they qualified 2022: Third place in South American qualifying group

    Coach: Diego Alonso (Uruguay)

    Players to watch: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Federico Valverde.

    Schedule: vs. South Korea on Nov. 24 at Education City Stadium; vs. Portugal on Nov. 28 at Lusail Stadium; vs. Ghana on Dec. 2 at Al Janoub Stadium.

    SOUTH KOREA

    Best result: Semifinals (2002)

    2018 World Cup: Group stage

    How they qualified 2022: Second place in Asian qualifying Group A

    Coach: Paulo Bento (Portugal)

    Players to watch: Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo, Kim Min-jae.

    Schedule: vs. Uruguay on Nov. 24 at Education City Stadium; vs. Ghana on Nov. 28 at Education City Stadium; vs. Portugal on Dec. 2 at Education City Stadium.

    AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

