Copa America 2024 to be played in the United States

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Next year’s Copa América will be played in the United States and will include six CONCACAF teams.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL said Friday its 10 national teams will play the tournament out of their region after a deal with the confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The six guests for the 2024 Copa America will secure their spots according to their performances in the next CONCACAF Nations League.

The tournament will be played during the Northern Hemisphere summer, CONMEBOL said in a statement.

The agreement also includes placing four of CONMEBOL women’s teams in a CONCACAF tournament, plus the creation of a new club competition.

Ecuador decided not to organize the 2024 Copa America, as expected, due to public security issues.

The United States, Mexico and Canada will co-host the men’s World Cup in 2026.

Argentina is the defending Copa America and World Cup champion.

