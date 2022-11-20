AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Valencia scores 1st World Cup goal for Ecuador against Qatar

November 20, 2022 GMT
Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores his side's first goal on a penalty kick during the the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor ,Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores his side's first goal on a penalty kick during the the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor ,Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores his side's first goal on a penalty kick during the the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor ,Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
1 of 4
Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores his side's first goal on a penalty kick during the the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor ,Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
1 of 4
Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores his side's first goal on a penalty kick during the the World Cup group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor ,Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Enner Valencia scored the first goal of the World Cup, converting a penalty in the 16th minute to put Ecuador ahead of host nation Qatar 1-0 on Sunday.

The Ecuador captain, who earned the spot kick himself after being tripped by goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb, had already celebrated scoring a goal inside three minutes.

But following a two-minute video review, it was ruled out for offside.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.