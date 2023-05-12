Fiji reportedly suspended from World Rugby Council over governance issues

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Fiji reportedly has been suspended from World Rugby’s decision-making Council because of questions over current governance structure.

Fijian teams still will be able to compete in World Rugby tournaments, including the World Cup in France later this year. But Fiji will not be able to use its vote on the council until matters are resolved.

Fiji’s Justice Minister Siromi Turaga on Friday suspended all current board members and cancelled the scheduled annual general meeting. He has appointed Suva lawyer Simione Valenitabua as acting administrator along with a temporary board of trustees.

The governance issues are thought to stem from changes made in 2018 when the Fiji Rugby Union began to operate as a charitable trust without being fully compliant with local legislation.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports