Unhappy ending for Hollywood stars Reynolds, McElhenney and Jackman as Wrexham loses league opener

Wrexham Co-Owner, Ryan Reynolds, center, and Hugh Jackman, right, pose for a photo with a fans in the stands before the Sky Bet League Two soccer match between Wrexham and Milton Keynes Dons at the SToK Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales, Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday.

Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier.

Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club for $2.5 million in 2021 and making it the subject of a fly-on-the-wall documentary — entitled “Welcome to Wrexham” — that’s charted the journey of a team run by a couple of actors learning the ropes of sports club ownership.

Wrexham is playing in the Football League — the three divisions outside the Premier League — for the first time in 15 years following promotion from the National League in April.

Wrexham’s profile has risen so much that the team played preseason games in the United States against Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester United last month.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer