(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

Maryland panel OKs $2.9M compensation for wrongfully convicted man who spent 32 years behind bars

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, center, talks to Treasurer Dereck Davis during a meeting of the Board of Public Works, which approved $2.9 million in compensation, Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Annapolis, Md., for John Huffington, who was wrongly imprisoned for 32 years, including a decade spent on death row, for two murders he did not commit. Comptroller Brooke Lierman, who is a board member with Moore and Davis, is seated right. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, center, talks to Treasurer Dereck Davis during a meeting of the Board of Public Works, which approved $2.9 million in compensation, Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in Annapolis, Md., for John Huffington, who was wrongly imprisoned for 32 years, including a decade spent on death row, for two murders he did not commit. Comptroller Brooke Lierman, who is a board member with Moore and Davis, is seated right. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By BRIAN WITTE
 
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland board approved $2.9 million in compensation Wednesday for a man who was wrongly imprisoned for 32 years, including a decade on death row, for two murders he did not commit.

John Huffington was pardoned by former Gov. Larry Hogan in January. The former governor cited prosecutorial misconduct in granting a full innocence pardon for Huffington in connection with a 1981 double slaying in Harford County.

On Wednesday, the Board of Public Works — comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman and Treasurer Dereck Davis — approved the compensation package.

Other news
FILE - Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose a series of bills that target the LGBTQ community, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Bans on gender-affirming care for minors are to take effect Saturday in Georgia and Tennessee. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise, File)
New state laws target contentious topics of gender, guns and abortion
New state laws are tackling some of the most divisive issues in the U.S., including abortion, gender and guns.
Brianna Anderson, marketing manager at Gold Leaf Maryland, stands in front of the Gold Leaf store in Annapolis, Md., on Monday, June 26, 2023. Stores in Maryland can begin selling recreational cannabis on Saturday, July 1. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Maryland will begin recreational marijuana sales over the holiday weekend
Maryland is becoming the latest state to legally sell recreational marijuana. About 100 stores that already have been licensed to sell cannabis for medicinal purposes will be able to begin selling it recreationally Saturday.
FILE - Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. The Supreme Court of Maryland announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that it will hear appeals from Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court earlier this year after he was released from prison. The court also said it will hear appeals from the victim's family. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)
Maryland’s highest court to hear appeals in case chronicled by ‘Serial’ podcast
The Supreme Court of Maryland has announced it will hear an appeal from Adnan Syed, whose conviction for killing an ex-girlfriend was reinstated by a lower court earlier this year after he was released from prison.
The Rev. John Crestwell , right, speaks during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Annapolis, Md., on the fifth anniversary of the shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom that killed five people in 2018. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
In Maryland’s capital, a memorial is held for newspaper attack victims after another mass shooting
Grieving relatives joined current and former staff of the Capital Gazette newspaper at a wreath-laying ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland.

“He was robbed of time being spent away from family and loved ones, holidays, birthdays, missed milestones, opportunities denied — injustice, time and time again,” Moore said in apologizing to Huffington, who attended the board meeting.

Moore noted the work that Huffington has done to raise awareness about flaws in the criminal justice system, through speeches and a book about his experiences.

“John has become a friend,” Moore said. “I’m thankful not just because he is willing to share his story, but he’s been willing to take his pain and turn it into service.”

The governor also noted that since his release Huffington has worked as a manager at Second Chance, a nonprofit that helps people with barriers to employment. He also worked in job training and reentry programs at the Living Classrooms Foundation. He is now the chief operating officer at the Kinetic Capital Community Foundation, which works to promote income equality in Baltimore.

Huffington always maintained his innocence. He was released from Patuxent Institution in 2013 after serving 32 years of two life sentences.

He was convicted twice in the killings known as the “Memorial Day Murders.” Diane Becker was stabbed to death in her recreational vehicle, while her 4-year-old son, who was inside, was not harmed. Joseph Hudson, Becker’s boyfriend, was fatally shot and found a few miles (kilometers) away. A second suspect in the slayings testified against Huffington, was convicted of first-degree murder, and served 27 years.

Prosecutors relied on testimony that was later discredited about hair found at the murder scene matching Huffington’s.

He appealed his first conviction in 1981. In 1983, a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and he was sentenced to death. Prosecutors later commuted that sentence to two life terms.

Questions about evidence in the case arose when The Washington Post uncovered an FBI report in 2011 that found the FBI agent who analyzed hair evidence in Huffington’s case may not have used reliable science, or even tested the hair at all. The report had been written in 1999, but Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly chose not to provide it to Huffington’s lawyers.

A Frederick County judge vacated Huffington’s convictions and ordered a new trial in 2013 after Huffington presented new evidence using DNA testing that was not available during his earlier trials. When the hair evidence was tested for DNA more than 30 years later, the results showed it was not Huffington’s hair.

Maryland’s highest court unanimously voted to disbar Cassilly in 2021. The court found he withheld exculpatory evidence in the 1981 double murder and lied about it in the following years. Cassilly had retired in 2019. Cassilly maintained he did nothing wrong.