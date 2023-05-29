Troopers: 2 killed when wrong-way driver causes head-on collision on busy holiday in Maine

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — Two motorists were killed and a passenger critically injured on Interstate 295 on Monday when a motorist traveled the wrong way, causing a head-on collision, state police said. Busy holiday traffic came to a standstill for hours.

A motorist from Oklahoma was killed and his spouse injured when a vehicle driven by a local resident entered the highway about 10 a.m. traveling south in the northbound lanes, state police said.

The collision happened near Exit 11 in Falmouth, a few miles north of Portland.

The highway was closed for about three hours on Memorial Day.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The Oklahoma motorist’s wife, critically injured, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.