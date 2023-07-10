FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires football coach
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One." (Paramount Pictures via AP)
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ review
U.S. News

A woman accused of burning a Wyoming abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Platte County Sheriff's Office shows Lorna Roxanne Green, March 23, 2023, in Wheatland, Wyo. Green, a college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, federal court documents showed Monday, July 10. (Platte County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office shows Lorna Roxanne Green, March 23, 2023, in Wheatland, Wyo. Green, a college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, federal court documents showed Monday, July 10. (Platte County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The fire-damaged Wellspring Health Access clinic is cordoned by tape, May 25, 2022, in Casper, Wyo. A college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to the building slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, federal court documents showed Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - The fire-damaged Wellspring Health Access clinic is cordoned by tape, May 25, 2022, in Casper, Wyo. A college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to the building slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, federal court documents showed Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MEAD GRUVER
 
Share

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, federal court documents showed Monday.

Details of the proposed plea deal for Lorna Roxanne Green weren’t available to the public pending a judge’s approval of the agreement.

Green, 22, pleaded not guilty to an arson charge in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne in June. Green faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Other news
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks to his reelection platform before attendees of the Mississippi Press Association annual meeting in Flowood, Miss., Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi’s Republican governor has 5 times more campaign cash than his Democratic rival
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves continues to raise significantly more campaign cash than Brandon Presley, the Democrat trying to unseat him.
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing scandal
Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations.
FILE - A cyclist passes by the Colorado Capitol building, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver. Two Democratic representatives in Colorado filed a lawsuit on Friday, July 7, 2023, against their own caucus alleging that their colleagues repeatedly violated state open meetings law by gathering to discuss official business outside of the public's view and directing aides to “omit or disguise" some meetings from representatives' calendars. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Colorado lawmakers sue colleagues over closed-door meetings
Two Democratic representatives in Colorado are alleging that their colleagues repeatedly violated state open meetings law. Democratic Reps.
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)
Yemen’s rivals are not only clashing on the ground but battling economically for revenue from ports
A U.N. envoy says sporadic armed clashes between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and government forces are straining peace efforts, and the rivals are now also battling over revenue from ports, trade, banking and natural resources.

The plea agreement means Green could avoid going to trial, set for July 24.

Reached by phone, Green’s attorney, Ryan Semerad, declined to comment on the plea agreement. Federal prosecutors did not immediately return an email message seeking comment Monday.

Green told investigators she opposed abortion and was experiencing anxiety and having nightmares over the Wellspring Health Access clinic that was to open in Casper, Wyoming, last year, so she decided to burn it, according to court documents.

Investigators say Green broke a window at the clinic, filled aluminum baking pans with gasoline and set it ablaze on May 25, 2022. The clinic, which had drawn anti-abortion protesters, was scheduled to open a few weeks later but was not able to begin seeing patients until April because of the fire damage.

Surveillance video released by police soon after the fire showed a masked woman in a hooded shirt inside the clinic building. But Green was not arrested until March after the reward in the case was increased to $15,000 and tipsters named her as a possible suspect.

The facility is Wyoming’s only dedicated clinic in at least a decade to offer surgical abortions. It also offers abortion pills and women’s health care, the clinic says.

Before Wellspring opened, only one other clinic in Wyoming — a women’s health center in Jackson, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) away — provided medication abortions.

Abortion remains legal in conservative Wyoming although lawmakers passed a law banning abortion except in cases of rape or incest reported to police, or when the mother’s life is in danger. However, a state judge put the ban on hold while an opposing lawsuit proceeds.

Wyoming also became the first state to pass an explicit ban on abortion pills, which have been legal for decades and have become the predominant choice for abortion in the U.S. The same state judge who has put the abortion ban on hold also put the abortion pill ban on hold before it could take effect July 1.