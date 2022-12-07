Northwest Kansas newspapers sold to Mullen Newspapers

OBERLIN, Kan. (AP) — Six northwestern Kansas newspapers and a shopper have been sold to brothers from Washington and Montana, The Oberlin Herald reported.

Jesse and Lloyd Mullen of Mullen Newspapers purchased The Herald, Colby Free Press, The Goodland Star-News, The Norton Star-Telegram, The St. Francis Herald, Bird City Times and The Country Advocate shopper from Steve and Cynthia Haynes, who are retiring after nearly 30 years with the newspapers.

The Mullen brothers said they were born into a newspaper family in Wyoming, and have bought and operated several newspapers in the western and northwestern U.S.

They named Frank Perea of Holyoke, Colorado, as publisher. Perea said he plans to move to northwestern Kansas in 2023.

The Hayneses, both 74, have been in the newspaper business for over 40 years and hope to spend more time with their family, the newspaper reported.

“We may do more traveling now,” Mr. Haynes said, “but who knows?”