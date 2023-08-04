Xabi Alonso signs a contract extension as coach of Bayer Leverkusen after a strong first season

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso extended his contract as coach of German club Bayer Leverkusen through to 2026 on Friday after a strong first season led to speculation linking him with some of Europe’s top teams.

Alonso, who won the Champions League as a player with Liverpool and Real Madrid and the World Cup with Spain, took over Leverkusen in October when it was second-to-last in the Bundesliga. The team finished the season in sixth and reached the semifinals of the Europa League.

“I see last season as a positive. But I want more, exactly as the club does. We are now working on that with ambition,” Alonso said in a statement.

His contract had previously been due to run out at the end of the 2023-24 season. The Leverkusen job is Alonso’s first as coach of a senior team after stints in Spain with Real Sociedad’s B-team and as a Real Madrid youth coach.

