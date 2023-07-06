Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

Bayer Leverkusen signs Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka from Arsenal

FILE - Arsenal's Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Bayer Leverkusen has brought Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka back to the Bundesliga from Premier League side Arsenal. Leverkusen says the 30-year-old Xhaka signed a contract through June 2028. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

FILE - Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Bayer Leverkusen has brought Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka back to the Bundesliga from Premier League side Arsenal. Leverkusen says the 30-year-old Xhaka signed a contract through June 2028. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen has brought Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka back to the Bundesliga from English Premier League side Arsenal.

The 30-year-old Xhaka signed a contract through June 2028, Leverkusen said on Thursday.

“In Granit we were able to win an absolute top professional for ourselves,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. “His footballing quality is known everywhere. But there are few players who can lead so well thanks to an outstanding mentality and personality.”

Other news
FILE - Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta applauds fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Chelsea, at the Gtech Community stadium, in London, England, Oct. 19, 2022. Cesar Azpilicueta has ended his 11-year spell at Chelsea. He won nine trophies with the London club and was described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Cesar Azpilicueta leaves Chelsea after 11 years and 9 trophies with EPL club
Cesar Azpilicueta has ended his 11-year spell at Chelsea. He won nine trophies with the London club and was described by Chelsea as a warrior and a champion.
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, right, drives to basket during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Stewart and Collier plan to start a new women’s league to play in WNBA offseason
WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are starting a new women’s basketball league to give top players another option to play in the U.S. in the offseason once the league’s prioritization rules go into effect next year.
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson gestures to the crowd as he is carted off the field during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium by wild throw has an orbital fracture
A cameraman hit in the head by an errant throw Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium has an orbital fracture and is home resting, the YES Network said in a statement Thursday.
FILE -New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) drives against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of Game 1 in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in New York. The New York Knicks are trading Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers, dealing away a former lottery pick was loved by fans but never as much by coach Tom Thibodeau, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Pacers welcome Brown to town, formally announce 5-year max deal to keep Haliburton
The Indiana Pacers have formally announced All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton agreed to a five-year max contract that could reach a franchise record $260 million.

Neither Leverkusen nor Arsenal divulged the transfer fee. Online sports website The Athletic reported it was 25 million euros ($27.1 million) “although sources close to Leverkusen are insisting the fee is lower.”

Xhaka played 268 games for Arsenal since joining the London-based club in 2016 from Borussia Mönchengladbach. He helped the team to second place in the league last season with seven goals in 37 games. He scored 21 altogether for Arsenal.

Xhaka also impressed in four years at Gladbach, where he scored nine goals in 140 games for the Bundesliga club after joining in 2012 from FC Basel.

“I know the league inside out and also always watched it from London,” Xhaka told his new club. “Bayer 04 is a club with an impressive history and high targets. Above all, though, I see it as a club with a big future.”

Leverkusen finished sixth in the Bundesliga under coach Xabi Alonso and will play in the Europa League next season.

Xhaka is the club’s fourth new signing this summer after the arrivals of Germany midfielder Jonas Hofmann from Gladbach, Brazilian defender Arthur from América Mineiro, and Spanish defender Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports