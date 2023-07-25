FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Sports

Argentina forward at Women’s World Cup defends her Ronaldo tattoo

Argentina's Yamila Rodriguez control the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Argentina’s Yamila Rodriguez control the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 


AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — An Argentina forward who has a Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo wants fans to stop criticizing her for idolizing the Portugal star instead of national hero Lionel Messi.

Yamila Rodríguez, who also has a tattoo of the late Argentine great Diego Maradona, took to social media Tuesday at the Women’s World Cup to ask fans to back off.

“Please, that’s enough. I’m not doing well. When did I say that I am anti-Messi? Stop saying things that I didn’t say because I’m really going through a tough time,” Rodríguez said on her social media channels. “We are not all obliged to only love the players from our country.”

Argentina lost 1-0 to Italy in its opening match at the tournament and next faces South Africa on Friday in Group G. Rodríguez played a few minutes against the Italians.

“Messi is our great captain in the national team, but just because I say that my inspiration and idol is CR7, it doesn’t mean I hate Messi,” she said.

Rodríguez has said in other occasions she has “the two best players in the world on my left leg.”

___

