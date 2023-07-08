Rays’ Yandy Diaz changes All-Star plans, will play in game before birth of his son

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center left, stands next to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, July 8, 2023. Zelenskyy attended a memorial ceremony for the victims of the war in Ukraine led by Patriarch Bartholomew I. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Zelenskyy marks 500 days
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe announced she’ll retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League season. Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Twitter Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Megan Rapinoe
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Sports

Rays’ Yandy Diaz changes All-Star plans, will play in game before birth of his son

Some of the Tampa Bay Rays representing the team at the All-Star Game, Randy Arozarena, Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco and Shane McClanahan, from left, receive their jerseys prior to the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
1 of 2 | 

Some of the Tampa Bay Rays representing the team at the All-Star Game, Randy Arozarena, Yandy Diaz, Wander Franco and Shane McClanahan, from left, receive their jerseys prior to the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia waits for the throw before tagging out Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz on an attempted steal of second base during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
2 of 2 | 

Atlanta Braves’ Orlando Arcia waits for the throw before tagging out Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Diaz on an attempted steal of second base during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 7, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By FRED GOODALL
 
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — On second thought, Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz will not have to try to play in the All-Star Game on the same day as the birth of his son.

Diaz, the starting first baseman for the American League, initially planned to remain in Florida for the birth of his son Tuesday morning, then fly across country to Seattle to make the All-Star appearance later that night.

A hectic day was to conclude with another long flight back home after the game.

Other news
Cordell Goosby appears at his arraignment with his defense attorney, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Seattle. Goosby, who fatally shot a pregnant woman in Seattle earlier this month while exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)
Man pleads not guilty in unprovoked fatal shooting of 8-months-pregnant woman in Seattle
A man who fatally shot a pregnant woman while exhibiting signs of a mental health crisis in Seattle earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.
FILE - Jessica Garcia, Erik Garcia and Meara White hold signs in support of Starbucks workers as they watch marchers in the annual Seattle Pride Parade, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Seattle. The union organizing Starbucks workers said Monday, June 26, 2023, that a strike timed to Pride month closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle. The strike will continue through this week and is expected to close or disrupt operations at more than 150 stores, Starbucks Workers United said. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
Starbucks union says Pride weekend strikes closed 21 US stores
The union organizing Starbucks workers says a strike timed to Pride month closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle.
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush emerges from the hatch atop the OceanGate submarine Cyclops 1 in the San Juan Islands, Wash., on Sept. 12, 2018. Rescuers in a remote area of the Atlantic Ocean raced against time Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to find a missing submersible before the oxygen supply runs out for five people, including Stockton, who were on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times via AP)
Insufficient prototype testing could put Titanic sub passengers in extreme danger, a lawsuit says
Documents show the company whose submersible vanished in the North Atlantic on a tourist dive to the wreck of the Titanic was repeatedly warned that there might be catastrophic safety problems posed by the way the vessel was developed.
A bouquet of flowers and a photograph sits on the corner of Lenora St. and 4th Avenue, Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Seattle. A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Pregnant woman shot and killed was owner of Seattle restaurant near famed market
A pregnant woman who was killed in what appears to have been a random shooting in downtown Seattle this week has been identified as the owner of a sushi restaurant near the city’s famed Pike Place Market.

Well, the plan has changed.

“They’ve rescheduled the C-section until Wednesday so that I can be there for it,” Diaz said through a team interpreter before the Rays faced the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field on Saturday night. “I’m going on a regular commercial flight. I’m actually going to leave (for Seattle) Monday night.”

Diaz, who entered Saturday night batting a team-leading .316 with 12 homers and 39 RBIs for the AL-best Rays, said he never gave serious thought to skipping the All-Star Game.

“Actually I’m playing it for my wife. My wife really wants me to play,” Diaz said. “If it was up to me, I wouldn’t play it and I’d stay back with my son.”

He conceded it will be an unforgettable experience.

“I’m most happy that I’m going to be the star being a dad. That’s what I’m most proud of,” Diaz said. “It’s pretty cool that it’s happening at the same time.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports