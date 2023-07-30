This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
A group of male U.S. Marine Corps recruits train with weighted ammo cans during a physical training exercise at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Parris Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Marines recruiting surges
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
Sports

Aaron Judge slugs 442-foot homer in 2nd game back for Yankees from toe injury

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows through on a swing as he hits a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. Yankees' Kyle Higashioka also scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 of 5 | 

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge follows through on a swing as he hits a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka also scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures while running the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. Yankees' Kyle Higashioka scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2 of 5 | 

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge gestures while running the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, is greeted near home plate by Kyle Higashioka (66) after scoring them on a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
3 of 5 | 

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, right, is greeted near home plate by Kyle Higashioka (66) after scoring them on a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells (68) holds a new ball as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off hime during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. Yankees' Kyle Higashioka scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
4 of 5 | 

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells (68) holds a new ball as New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, right, runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off hime during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge follows watches his two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5 of 5 | 

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge follows watches his two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By NOAH TRISTER
 
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Aaron Judge homered for the first time since returning from a toe injury, sending a 442-foot drive over the wall in center field in the third inning against Baltimore on Saturday night.

The two-run shot gave the New York Yankees a 3-2 advantage. Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo homer in the first.

Judge was hitless since returning Friday, although he drew three walks in that game. He hit a towering flyout in his first plate appearance Saturday. Then he connected off Tyler Wells two innings later.

It was his 20th home run of the season. Judge started in right field Saturday after he was the designated hitter Friday.

Judge had been out since tearing a ligament in his right big toe June 3.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports