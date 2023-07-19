FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Sports

Ohtani’s RBI triple, Moniak’s big night propel Angels past slumping Yankees, 5-1

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, greets players in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, right, greets players in the dugout prior to a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Angels' Mickey Moniak is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels’ Mickey Moniak is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres, right, is congratulated by Giancarlo Stanton after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres, right, is congratulated by Giancarlo Stanton after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Angels' Michael Stefanic, left, scores on a wild pitch as New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German reaches for a high throw during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels’ Michael Stefanic, left, scores on a wild pitch as New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German reaches for a high throw during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By GREG BEACHAM
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had an RBI triple, Mickey Moniak hit a two-run homer and Patrick Sandoval pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Moniak had three hits and drove in three runs for the Angels, who have won three of four after a six-game skid. With its first series victory since June 16-18 against Kansas City, Los Angeles is back at .500 while attempting to make enough progress this month in the AL postseason race to justify keeping Ohtani.

Gleyber Torres’ third-inning homer was New York’s only hit until Anthony Volpe’s one-out single finally chased Sandoval (5-7). The Yankees are 1-4 on their trip out of the break, losing both series in Denver and Anaheim.

Ohtani’s career-best streak of three straight games with a homer ended, but the two-way superstar and major league homers leader delivered his big league-high seventh triple in the fifth, scoring Zach Neto from first.

Sandoval was outstanding in his first start in 13 days, mixing his breaking pitches and changeup to near-perfection while retiring 22 of New York’s 27 batters. He finished the Angels’ longest outing from a starter in three weeks with seven strikeouts, getting a standing ovation as he left the mound.

The Yankees’ offensive woes show no signs of abating in Aaron Judge’s prolonged absence. New York dropped to 5-21 since the AL MVP got hurt early last month, scoring two runs or fewer for the 14th time. Their two hits matched a season low. and New York is hitting a major league-low 217 since Judge’s injury at Dodger Stadium.

Domingo Germán (5-6) struck out nine for the third time in his last four starts for New York, but also yielded five runs on four hits and three walks.

Moniak extended the longest hitting streak of his career to 10 games in the first inning with the 11th homer of his impressive season. Moniak also extended the Angels’ team streak to 17 straight games with a homer, just one shy of the franchise record set in August 1982.

Torres connected for his 14th homer in the third.

Ohtani drew the Angels’ third consecutive walk to load the bases in the third, but German allowed just one run when Michael Stefanic scored on a wild pitch.

Ohtani’s triple in the fifth left his bat at a scorching 110.5 mph, and he scored moments later on Moniak’s single.

SIGNED

Infielder George Lombard Jr., the Yankees’ first-round draft pick, signed with the club and got a signing bonus of $3.3 million, above his slot of $3,065,000. Lombard, the son of the Detroit Tigers’ bench coach, hit .478 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 29 games as a senior at Gulliver Prep High School in Miami.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Aaron Boone claimed Judge is “close” to returning, but the manager gave no concrete range, saying it could be days or weeks. Judge hasn’t played since June 3 in Los Angeles. Judge attended batting practice Tuesday in Anaheim. His next steps in rehab are running, cutting and agility. ... OF Greg Allen moved from Single-A Tampa to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in his rehabilitation assignment. He has been out since June 2 with a hip flexor strain.

Angels: Rookie C Logan O’Hoppe worked out in catching gear for the first time since tearing his labrum, taking throws on flat ground. He’s hoping to return in August.

UP NEXT

Carlos Rodón (0-2, 5.23 ERA) makes his third start for the Yankees on Wednesday after missing the first half of his debut New York season with injuries. Los Angeles hadn’t announced its starter for the series finale.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports