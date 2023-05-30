Yankees CF Harrison Bader leaves gave with tightness in right hamstring

New York Yankees' Harrison Bader is greeted in the dugout after scoring on a double by Jake Bauers against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE (AP) — New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader left Monday night’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners with right hamstring tightness after running out an infield single in the third inning.

Bader easily beat the throw on his grounder in the hole between shortstop and third base, but was in discomfort standing on first base. Bader left the game after a brief discussion with manager Aaron Boone and was replaced by Greg Allen.

Boone said Bader would have an MRI on Tuesday and was uncertain whether a stint on the injured list will be needed.

“They don’t seem to think it’s too serious, but with the (hamstring) you don’t want to rule out an IL or whatever. We’ll see what we have tomorrow,” Boone said following his team’s 10-4 victory.

Bader is the latest injury concern for New York after first baseman Anthony Rizzo was held out of the lineup due to a stiff neck.

Boone said Rizzo “should be fine,” but the team was being cautious. Rizzo left Sunday’s win over San Diego after he collided with Fernando Tatis Jr. on a pickoff play that ended the sixth inning.

As the first baseman leaned back to apply the tag, Rizzo collided with Tatis. Rizzo stayed on the ground for a few minutes and headed back to the clubhouse as the Yankees batted.

Boone said Rizzo was undergoing treatment and did not need any additional testing.

Yankees catcher Jose Trevino (hamstring) was set to undergo a full workout before Monday’s game and there is a chance he could be activated during the series in Seattle, Boone said.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson (hamstring) is set to continue his rehab assignment on Tuesday with Double-A Somerset. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) could “possibly” join Donaldson, Boone said.

Carlos Rodón (forearm strain) threw a bullpen in Seattle on Monday. Boone said Rodón will probably throw a couple more on the trip with the hope of facing batters after the team returns to New York for a homestand that starts June 6.

