Paul Blackburn pitches Athletics to 2-1 victory over Yankees in Josh Donaldson’s return

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Sports

Paul Blackburn pitches Athletics to 2-1 victory over Yankees in Josh Donaldson’s return

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
1 of 7 | 

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown looks skywards as he scores on a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
2 of 7 | 

Oakland Athletics’ Seth Brown looks skywards as he scores on a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson, right, celebrates with Anthony Volpe after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
3 of 7 | 

New York Yankees’ Josh Donaldson, right, celebrates with Anthony Volpe after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, left, tags out Oakland Athletics' Esteury Ruiz, right, at third on a steal attempt during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
4 of 7 | 

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, left, tags out Oakland Athletics’ Esteury Ruiz, right, at third on a steal attempt during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
5 of 7 | 

Oakland Athletics pitcher Paul Blackburn throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oakland Athletics' Esteury Ruiz (1) steals second base next to New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
6 of 7 | 

Oakland Athletics’ Esteury Ruiz (1) steals second base next to New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, left, during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, right, tags out Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda at first on a pickoff throw from catcher Jose Trevino during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
7 of 7 | 

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo, right, tags out Oakland Athletics’ Ryan Noda at first on a pickoff throw from catcher Jose Trevino during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
 
Share

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Paul Blackburn pitched into the sixth inning for Oakland, allowing one run on Josh Donaldson’s homer in his return to the lineup and sending the Athletics to a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

The slumping Donaldson connected in the fifth in his first action since Friday, but that was it for New York. The 2015 AL MVP went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts, raising his batting average to .132 in 22 games.

Seth Brown homered for the second consecutive day as the last-place A’s beat the Yankees for the first time this season after they were swept in a three-game series in the Bronx in May.

Other news
Caps are displayed for sale at a store in London, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Major League Baseball wants to grow in Europe and is looking for ways to connect with the local fans. The league hopes to stage games in Paris in 2025 and sees fashion as a way to create more interest with French fans. Caps and jerseys with city and team names are proving fashionable. MLB says e-commerce sales are up 25 percent this year in France, with headwear sales up 152 percent. The New York Yankees are the top sellers. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
From Yankees caps to unbuttoned jerseys, MLB is hoping fashion fuels interest in France
Major League Baseball wants to grow in Europe and is looking for ways to connect with the local fans.
New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton swings on a pitch in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bader’s 2-run double in the eighth sends the Yankees past the Rangers 5-3
Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees overcame Gerrit Cole’s shortest start of the season and rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers.
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres is consoled by Anthony Rizzo (48) after grounding out against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Marinaccio, Holmes escape trouble, Yankees beat Rangers 1-0 on McKinney homer
Ron Marinaccio retired Marcus Semien on a game-ending popup with two on in the ninth inning, Clay Holmes stranded a pair of runners in the eighth and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 after Aaron Judge said he isn’t close to returning from an injured right toe.
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a go-ahead, two-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Michael King during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
García’s 2-run homer in the 10th lifts the Rangers over the struggling Yankees 4-2
Adolis García hit a two-run homer on Michael King’s first pitch of the 10th inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the slumping New York Yankees 4-2 for their fifth win in six games.

“A great win tonight,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said. “Tonight’s game was well-played, well-pitched. We gave a couple outs away on the bases but they didn’t end up hurting us.”

Blackburn (1-0) allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one in 5 1/3 innings. It was his first win since Aug. 4 against the Angels in his final start of last season.

“It’s nice but it’s better coming in here, taking the first game of the series at home and build off that for tomorrow,” Blackburn said. “I was a little more sinker-heavy today than I’ve been throughout this year. It’s just a pitch I had feel for, more feel for than my four-seam (fastball).”

The Yankees got the tying run on base in the ninth when pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres singled against Sam Moll. Anthony Volpe reached on a two-out infield single for his third hit of the night before Moll struck out pinch-hitter Kyle Higashioka for his first career save.

“We know we have a higher standard and expect more and know we’re going to be better, but we’re going through it right now a little bit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We’ve had a few guys that have gone through some struggles, but I wouldn’t call it frustration. I’d call it, like, this is get-to-work time, and how do we get guys going. And that’s on all of us.”

Oakland improved to 2-10 since a seven-game winning streak. At 21-60, it is on pace to match the 1962 Mets for most losses in the modern era (120) since 1900.

Donaldson batted sixth for the first time this season. He flew out to center in his first at-bat before slamming a 1-0 slider into the left-field stands.

Before the game, Boone tried to downplay all the controversy that arose from Donaldson’s benching and said there would be plenty of playing opportunities for the three-time All-Star.

“He’s got broad shoulders,” Boone said. “He does have a lot of confidence in his ability, like he wants to go out there.”

Brown was in a 2-for-23 funk when he homered off Yankees starter Jhony Brito (4-4).

Oakland’s No. 8 batter, Tyler Wade, tripled to right with one out in the third. Ruiz followed with a soft RBI single to left.

Brito allowed four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

RUNNING ROOKIE

Ruiz stole second in the third but was thrown out by Yankees catcher Jose Trevino trying to take third later that same inning. Ruiz’s 40 steals are second-most among rookies in franchise history. Mitchell Page had 42 in 1977.

“He’s a game-changer there,” Moll said. “If he hits a single it seems like a double, could be a triple. He’s been very clutch in those situations with runners in scoring position. That’s a game-changer in itself. He’s done a hell of a job there.”

NERVES A PLENTY

While he’s been generally good at blocking out issues while he’s on the mound, Moll couldn’t shake the idea that his first career save was at stake when he went out to pitch the ninth.

“Like anything in life, your first of whatever it is, you don’t know how your body’s going to react and your nerves,” Moll said. “It was a little more nerve-wracking when the first guy gets on and then another infield single. But they’re battling, too, on the other side. It was just a battle of attrition just trying to get it done.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón, out since March 27 with a left forearm strain, will make another rehab start Saturday. He could join the rotation when the team returns to New York in early July.

Athletics: LHP Richard Lovelady (strained left elbow) threw a 20-pitch bullpen before the game. ... OF Ramón Laureano is undergoing additional tests on his fractured right hand. ... 3B Kevin Smith is seeking a second opinion on his back injury.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Domingo Germán (4-5, 5.10 ERA) faces A’s LHP JP Sears (1-5, 4.10 ERA) in the middle game of the series Wednesday in Oakland. Germán is two strikeouts shy of 500 for his career but is coming off a rough start against the Mariners last week. Sears has held opponents to a .199 batting average over his previous eight starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports