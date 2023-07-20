Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Yankees' Harrison Bader leaves with bruised ribs after being hit by pitch

New York Yankees' Harrison Bader, right, takes strike three as Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss, center, catches as home plate umpire John Tumpane watches during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader, right, takes strike three as Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss, center, catches as home plate umpire John Tumpane watches during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader left during the sixth inning Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels because of bruised ribs after being hit by Jose Soriano’s pitch.

Bader went to first base, but was replaced in center field by Isiah Kiner-Falefa when the Yankees took the field in the bottom of the sixth.

Manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees’ 7-3 loss that it remained to be determined if Bader would miss any time. He said initial tests conducted during the game came up negative, but that an X-ray and additional scans would be conducted when the team returned to New York.

The Yankees are off Thursday before opening a three-game series against Kansas City on Friday.

Bader was 0 for 2 after hitting safely in eight of his last 12 games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports