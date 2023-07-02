FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Dangerous fireworks
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Student loans
Fans take pictures in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NASCAR in Chicago
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A prominent conservative group is slamming a video shared by Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign attacking GOP rival Donald Trump's past support for gay and transgender people. The video drew immediate criticism from prominent LGBTQ+ Republicans. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DeSantis vs. Trump
Sports

Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for 5th time this season

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, yells after being ejected by home plate umpire Dan Merzel, left, as umpire crew chiefs Lance Barksdale (23) stands between the two during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
1 of 2 | 

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, yells after being ejected by home plate umpire Dan Merzel, left, as umpire crew chiefs Lance Barksdale (23) stands between the two during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues after being ejected by home plate umpire Dan Merzel, left, during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
2 of 2 | 

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues after being ejected by home plate umpire Dan Merzel, left, during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, tossed for arguing balls and strikes in the top of the third inning of Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Plate umpire Dan Merzel ejected Boone with a 0-1 count on Gleyber Torres after Boone complained from the dugout over a 3-1 pitch to the previous batter, DJ LeMahieu, that was called a ball despite appearing to be well above the strike zone.

Boone became involved in a lengthy argument with Merzel and crew chief Lance Barksdale after the ejection.

Other news
New York Yankees Aaron Judge, center, watches with teammates during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York. The Yankees won 7-6. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yankees slugger Judge has 2nd plasma injection on injured toe, continues to rehab
Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Aaron Judge received another platelet-rich plasma injection on his sprained right toe, but continues to make progress on an ailment that has him on the injured list for the second time this season.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, argues with umpire Chris Guccione, right, after Boone was ejected during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yankees’ Aaron Boone returns from 1-game suspension, hopes to avoid crossing line with umps
Yankees manager Aaron Boone returned from a one-game suspension Saturday following his third ejection in the last two weeks and said he will not stop fighting for his team but acknowledged he may need to be more mindful of not crossing a line with umpires.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, argues with umpire Chris Guccione, right, after Boone was ejected during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yankees’ Aaron Boone suspended 1 game by MLB for conduct toward umpires
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball “for his recent conduct toward major league umpires.”
Home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso, right, talks to New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone as Boone is restrained after being ejected during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Even after his latest ejection, Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn’t want robo umps
Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fourth time this season and second time in a four-game span when he argued with Edwin Moscoso over the umpire’s strike zone during a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boone’s five ejections top all major league managers this season, one more than Minnesota’s Rocco Baldelli, Cincinnati’s David Bell and San Diego’s Bob Melvin. Boone led the majors with nine last season, when no other manager had more than five.

Boone also was ejected against Cleveland on April 12, against Toronto on May 15, against Cincinnati on May 21 and against Baltimore on May 25. He served a one-game suspension following the ejection against the Orioles, with MLB citing his conduct toward umpires.

Boone has been ejected 31 times as a manager, sixth among active managers behind Texas’ Bruce Bochy (80), Melvin (58), Cleveland’s Terry Francona (47), the New York Mets’ Buck Showalter (36) and Colorado’s Bud Black (35).

Bench coach Carlos Mendoza took over as manager.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports