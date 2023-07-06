Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Sports

Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium by wild throw has an orbital fracture

A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson gestures to the crowd as he is carted off the field during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
1 of 5 | 

A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson gestures to the crowd as he is carted off the field during the fifth inning of the Orioles’ baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
2 of 5 | 

A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles’ baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson receives attention during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
3 of 5 | 

A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson receives attention during the fifth inning of the Orioles’ baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A camera operator who was hit on the head by a wild throw from Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson is carted off the field during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
4 of 5 | 

A camera operator who was hit on the head by a wild throw from Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson is carted off the field during the fifth inning of the Orioles’ baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson (2) throws to first base after forcing out New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. Anthony Volpe reached first base on a throwing error by Henderson. A camera operator was struck on the head by Henderson's throw. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
5 of 5 | 

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Gunnar Henderson (2) throws to first base after forcing out New York Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. Anthony Volpe reached first base on a throwing error by Henderson. A camera operator was struck on the head by Henderson’s throw. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A cameraman hit in the head by an errant throw Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium has an orbital fracture and is home resting, the YES Network said in a statement Thursday.

Positioned right next to the New York Yankees’ dugout on the first-base side, Pete Stendel of YES Network was struck by a hurried throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play in the fifth inning.

Stendel was taken to the hospital, and YES said late Wednesday he was conscious and undergoing tests. The network provided an update Thursday saying he had been released.

“Every time that a ball goes over the first baseman or even a foul ball from the hitter, you don’t want to see it going towards a fan. It just happened to be in the wrong spot, and I hope he’s doing all right,” Henderson said following his team’s 6-3 victory. “My prayers go out to him. I’m just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him.”

The game was delayed about 17 minutes as the Yankees’ athletic training staff and medical personnel tended to Stendel in the camera well. Baltimore players came off the field and waited in their dugout as Yankees and Orioles, including Henderson, watched in obvious concern at a hushed ballpark.

Stendel was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field, raising and wagging two fingers to loud applause from the crowd of 36,022 as he was driven along the warning track behind home plate.

Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde also said it was a frightening scene that was “awful” to be a part of.

“He gave the peace sign coming off the field but that was tough to watch and hopefully he’s OK,” Hyde said.

After the game, Henderson was asked if he was shaken up.

“I’m doing pretty fine. Yeah, it sucks that happened to him, but it’s just trying to play the game hard. Sometimes that happens,” he said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports