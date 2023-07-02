FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Sports

Montgomery beats Yankees for 2nd time, pitches Cardinals to 5-1 win

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, yells after being ejected by home plate umpire Dan Merzel, left, as umpire crew chiefs Lance Barksdale (23) stands between the two during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, yells after being ejected by home plate umpire Dan Merzel, left, as umpire crew chiefs Lance Barksdale (23) stands between the two during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) is removed by manager Oliver Marmol, second from left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) is removed by manager Oliver Marmol, second from left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery waits on the mound to be removed during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery waits on the mound to be removed during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, left, gets a hug from teammate Jack Flaherty as Miles Mikolas (39) watches after being removed during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, left, gets a hug from teammate Jack Flaherty as Miles Mikolas (39) watches after being removed during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong, left, and Nolan Gorman (16) celebrate a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees in a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong, left, and Nolan Gorman (16) celebrate a 5-1 victory over the New York Yankees in a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson, left, scores at the ball bounces past New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka (66) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson, left, scores at the ball bounces past New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka (66) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan (33) is congratulated by teammate Tommy Edman (19) after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan (33) is congratulated by teammate Tommy Edman (19) after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Yankees' Harrison Bader grounds out as St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) handles the throw during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader grounds out as St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) handles the throw during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, right, nearly collides with teammate DJ LeMahieu while catching a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, right, nearly collides with teammate DJ LeMahieu while catching a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, right, is safe at second ahead of the tag from New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado, right, is safe at second ahead of the tag from New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Jordan Walker hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) is safe at second for a stolen bas as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman covers during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New York Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) is safe at second for a stolen bas as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman covers during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

By DAVID SOLOMON
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery beat the Yankees for the second time since they traded him last summer, pitching the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-1 win over Gerrit Cole on Sunday that completed a disappointing 3-3 trip for New York.

On a day Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, Montgomery (6-7) allowed an unearned run, two hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. He held New York hitless until Gleyber Torres doubled with two outs in the sixth.

The 30-year-old left-hander made his big league debut with the Yankees in 2017 and was traded to the Cardinals last Aug. 2 for centerfielder Harrison Bader. Montgomery beat the Yankees four days later, giving up two hits over five scoreless innings.

Givoanny Gallegos relieved after Jake Bauers’ two-out RBI single in the seventh and struck out pinch-hitter Billy McKinney. Gallegos walked Oswaldo Cabrera on four pitches starting the eighth, then retired his next three batters.

Jordan Hicks allowed a hit and a walk in the ninth, then retired Kyle Higashioka on a groundout to end a three-hitter.

With the Cardinals ahead 2-1, Brendan Donovan hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Jimmy Cordero.

New York (46-38) is 11-13 since reigning AL MVP tore a ligament in his right big toe on June 2 while making a catch at Dodger Stadium.

DJ LeMahieu went 0 for 4 and is hitting .167 (13 for 78) in his last 21 games. Boone was ejected by plate umpire Dan Merzel while Torres was batting in the third. The manager complained from the dugout over a 3-1 pitch to LeMahieu that was called a strike despite being well above the strike zone. Boone has been ejected 31 times during his managerial career.

New York split a six-game trip that began in Oakland against the major league-worst Athletics and ended at the Cardinals, who are last in the NL Central.

Cole (8-2) allowed two runs and in five innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

Jordan Walker and Andrew Knizner hit run-scoring singles in the fourth. St. Louis added a run in the eighth when Dylan Carlson stole third and continued home when Higashioka’s threw bounced down the left-field line for an error.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (left forearm strain) could make his Yankees debut Friday at home against the Chicago Cubs after making three minor league injury rehabiliation starts.

Cardinals: RHP Drew VerHagen (right hip impingement) was placed on the 15-day injured list. LHP JoJo Romero was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán (5-5, 4.54 ERA) will make his first start Monday since throwing the 24th perfect game in major league history on Wednesday at Oakland. RHP Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.21 ERA) starts against visiting Baltimore in the opener of a four-game series.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.44) will face LHP Braxton Garrett (4-2, 3.53 ERA) on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Miami.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports