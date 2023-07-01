People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Sports

Yankees-Cardinals game postponed, will be made up Saturday with split doubleheader

The skies darken and tarp covers the field as rain threatens the scheduled start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees Friday, June 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
The skies darken and tarp covers the field as rain threatens the scheduled start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees Friday, June 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A usher sits under an umbrella as rain threatens the scheduled start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees Friday, June 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A usher sits under an umbrella as rain threatens the scheduled start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees Friday, June 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Fans sit in the stands during a rain delay of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees Friday, June 30, 2023, in St. Louis. The game has been postponed and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Fans sit in the stands during a rain delay of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees Friday, June 30, 2023, in St. Louis. The game has been postponed and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A person wearing a New York Yankees jersey sits in the stands as rain begins to fall, threatening the scheduled start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees Friday, June 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A person wearing a New York Yankees jersey sits in the stands as rain begins to fall, threatening the scheduled start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees Friday, June 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The scheduled game between the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed because of inclement weather Friday night.

It will be made up Saturday night at 6:15 p.m. as the finale of a split doubleheader, with the first game set to begin as originally planned at 1:15 p.m.

Minus injured slugger Aaron Judge, the Yankees have won four of five and six of nine. They’ll push Friday’s scheduled starter, Luis Severino (1-2), to the first game Saturday and he’ll be trying for his second consecutive win. Severino led the Yankees to a 1-0 victory over Texas last weekend, giving up five hits in six innings.

New York will go with a bullpen game in the nightcap.

The last-place Cardinals, losers of two straight and four of six, will stick with their scheduled Saturday starter in the first game. Jack Flaherty (4-5, 4.95 ERA) earned his first win in more than a month during his last outing, an 8-6 victory at Washington on June 19. He went 6 1/3 innings and gave up 10 hits for the second consecutive game. He has yet to secure consecutive wins this year.

St. Louis will bump its Friday starter to Saturday evening. Matthew Liberatore (1-2) hasn’t won since his first outing of the season and hasn’t received a decision in his past three starts. In his most recent game, he went just 2 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a two-game set in London.

New York ace Gerrit Cole (8-1, 2.78), who had been scheduled for Saturday, will instead start Sunday’s series finale. He’s coming off his shortest outing of the season in which he went 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Texas. He gave up three runs on nine hits, including a homer, and struck out seven in a game the Yankees won 5-3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo was scheduled to get the night off Friday, a day after getting hit by a pitch in the left elbow at Oakland. X-rays were negative after the game Thursday and Rizzo is expected back in the lineup Saturday.

Cardinals: RHP Jake Woodford (2-2, 5.67 ERA) was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. He also spent time on the 15-day IL in May with right shoulder problems. The Cardinals recalled RHP James Naile from Triple-A Memphis.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports