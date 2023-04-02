Volpe gets first two hits but disappointed in defensive play

New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe follows through after hitting an RBI-single in the second inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Volpe smiled as he stood on first base in the second inning following his first major league hit.

In the sixth, Volpe was disappointed about a play he was unable to make at shortstop.

Volpe got his first two hits Saturday but also was unable to come up with Thairo Estrada’s liner that went for an RBI single in the New York Yankees’ 7-5 loss to the Giants.

“More good at-bats for him today,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s in the fight every time up there and I certainly like where Anthony’s at right now.”

Volpe went 0 for 2 with a walk, stolen base and two nice defensive plays in his major league debut on Thursday in a 5-0 win.

The 21-year-old got his first hit when he poked a single to left field off Alex Cobb and then added a second base hit in the ninth when the Yankees loaded the bases against Camilo Doval.

After getting his first hit, Volpe stole second during the at-bat to DJ LeMahieu. He became the first Yankees player to steal a base in each of his first two games since Fritz Maisel in 1913. No major leaguer had accomplished the feat since Billy Hamilton in 2013.

“Everything with the clock now happens pretty fast,” Volpe said. “I was trying to focus on if there was any opportunity to steal a base and take it.”

In the sixth, Estrada hit a liner to Volpe, who charged in and had the ball go off the heel of his glove. Volpe was unable to get the force at second as Brandon Crawford scored to put the Giants up 5-3.

“It was a tough one,” Volpe said. “Probably keep me up at night thinking about that. I definitely feel like I should have had it. It was on me.”

Volpe grew up a Yankees fan in Manhattan before his family moved to New Jersey when he was in the fourth grade. He attended Delbarton School in Morristown, New Jersey, and was selected by the Yankees with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft.

He earned the shortstop job during spring training after just 22 games of Triple-A experience. He reacted for the second straight game to the Bleacher Creatures chanting his name during the Roll Call. Volpe turned toward the right field seats, raised his glove hand in tribute and with his right hand lifted the interlocking “NY” crest of his jersey to his lips.

“A whirlwind but the best type of whirlwind,” Volpe said. “It’s been amazing.”

