Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez to undergo Tommy John surgery next week

New York Yankees' Jasson Dominguez hits a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in New York. The Yankees won 4-3. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Yankees' Jasson Dominguez watches his two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Yankees' Jasson Dominguez (89) is congratulated by manager Aaron Boone, right, after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in New York. The Yankees won 4-3. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
By KEN POWTAK
 
BOSTON (AP) — Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez will have Tommy John surgery next Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone said Thursday morning before they played the Red Sox in a split doubleheader.

“Jasson is going to have surgery next Wednesday,” Boone said, sitting in the dugout while talking to reporters.

The 20-year-old center fielder was scratched from Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee because his right elbow limited his swing during batting practice.

Boone said the recovery time for a position player is nine to 10 months.

“It was just essentially getting, making sure, obviously when you’re talking about major surgery, having a few doctors look at it, to see everything and make the recommendations and Jasson picking a surgeon he wanted to go with with,” Boone said.

On the timetable for his return Boone said: “He’s got to have the surgery first. That’s just a standard months for what it takes for a position player to be all the way back.”

Signed for a $5.1 million bonus as a 16-year-old, Domínguez made his big league debut on Sept. 1 in Houston and was hitting .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in eight games.

The Yankees placed center fielder Harrison Bader on waivers last month, opening a spot for Dominguez.

New York enters Thursday’s doubleheader tied for last in the AL East with Boston.

