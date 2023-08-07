Yankees bring RHP back from injured list; Rodón out with hamstring strain
New York Yankees’ Carlos Rodon, right, reacts as he is pulled during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
CHICAGO (AP) — The New York Yankees activated right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga from the 60-day injured list while announcing that left-hander Carlos Rodón will be out with a hamstring strain
The team announced the moves before the Yankees game Monday night at the Chicago White Sox. Loáisiga had arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow, which had sidelined him since April 5.
The Yankees also placed Rodón on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Rodón exited his start against the Houston Astros in the third inning Sunday with left hamstring tightness.
He threw a 96 mph fastball to Chas McCormack well outside the strike zone and appeared to stiffen up as he began circling the area behind the pitcher’s mound.
The Yankees also recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated right-hander Deivi García for assignment.
