FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe" in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2011. Friedkin, who won the best director Oscar for “The French Connection,” died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, his wife, producer and former studio head Sherry Lansing told The Hollywood Reporter. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)
Director of ‘The Exorcist’ dead at 87
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim. After no big winner Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.25 billion. If someone wins it all on Friday, when the next Mega Millions drawing takes place, the prize would one of the largest in U.S. lottery history. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
How hard is it to win the lottery?
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Simone Biles dominates US Classic
Writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
“Barbie” hits $1 billion
Sports

Yankees bring RHP back from injured list; Rodón out with hamstring strain

New York Yankees' Carlos Rodon, right, reacts as he is pulled during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
1 of 2 | 

New York Yankees’ Carlos Rodon, right, reacts as he is pulled during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New York Yankees' Carlos Rodon throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
2 of 2 | 

New York Yankees’ Carlos Rodon throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The New York Yankees activated right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga from the 60-day injured list while announcing that left-hander Carlos Rodón will be out with a hamstring strain

The team announced the moves before the Yankees game Monday night at the Chicago White Sox. Loáisiga had arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur from his pitching elbow, which had sidelined him since April 5.

The Yankees also placed Rodón on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Rodón exited his start against the Houston Astros in the third inning Sunday with left hamstring tightness.

He threw a 96 mph fastball to Chas McCormack well outside the strike zone and appeared to stiffen up as he began circling the area behind the pitcher’s mound.

The Yankees also recalled left-hander Nick Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated right-hander Deivi García for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb