Sports

Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes moved to 60-day injured list, out until August

New York Yankees left fielder Jake Bauers catches a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier for the out during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes won’t return to the New York Yankees until August at the earliest.

The 28-year-old left-hander was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Friday. Sidelined by rotator cuff inflammation, the 2022 All-Star is eligible to be activated on Aug. 4.

Cortes last pitched on May 30 and is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts. He is expected to throw to hitters Sunday and then again at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa, Florida, on July 13.

Other news
Oakland Athletics' Esteury Ruiz connects for a two RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Athletics place major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list
The Oakland Athletics placed major league steals leader Esteury Ruiz on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a right shoulder injury.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Andrew Painter delivers to a Minnesota Twins batter during a spring training baseball game March 1, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla. Painter is undergoing testing because of discomfort in his right elbow, manager Rob Thomson said Friday, July 7. Thomson did not say what type of testing Painter will have but said the 19-year-old right-hander starting feeling discomfort after a bullpen session Thursday. Painter sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow during spring training. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Phillies’ RHP Andrew Painter undergoing testing on right elbow after setback
Top Philadelphia Phillies prospect Andrew Painter is undergoing testing because of discomfort in his right elbow.
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) and Amed Rosario celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Guardians won 2-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase withdraws from All-Star Game
Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has withdrawn from next week’s All-Star Game in order to spend time with his pregnant girlfriend in the Dominican Republic.
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Tommy Edman dives to catch a fly ball by Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz to end the top of the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Cardinals place Edman on IL with wrist inflammation and recall rookie Fermín
The St. Louis Cardinals placed infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation before their game against the Chicago White Sox and recalled infielder José Fermín from Triple-A Memphis.

New York activated left-hander Carlos Rodón from the 60-day IL before Friday’s series opener against the Cubs, and he was to make his Yankees debut. Signed to a $162 million, six-year contract, Rodón had been sidelined since spring training by a strained left forearm and bad back.

New York placed infielder/outfielder Jake Bauers on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised left rotator cuff, a move retroactive to Thursday. Infielder-outfielder Franchy Cordero was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

