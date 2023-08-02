Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes to return from injured list this weekend after missing two months

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes to return from injured list this weekend after missing two months

By LARRY FLEISHER
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes will return to the Yankees’ rotation this weekend in a four-game series against the Houston Astros after missing more than two months with a left rotator cuff strain.

Cortes was scheduled to make a third minor league rehab start Wednesday. When he arrived to get his things and travel to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the left-hander was told he would start either Saturday or Sunday.

“I was made aware of it today before I got in. I was supposed to come and pick up my stuff before I got to Scranton,” Cortes said before the Yankees concluded a three-game series with Tampa Bay. “That’s kind of what I know.”

Cortes will throw one more bullpen session Thursday and likely be limited to around 60 pitches in his first outing since May 30 in Seattle when his shoulder started bothering him.

Other news
New York Yankees left fielder Jake Bauers catches a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier for the out during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes moved to 60-day injured list, out until August
New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Yanks place Nestor Cortes on 15-day injured list with left rotator cuff strain

Cortes was initially placed on the 15-day injured list June 8 and hoped to only miss two or three starts. The Yankees moved him to the 60-day injured list July 7.

“I’ve been on the shelf too long,” Cortes said. “I want to come back and obviously show who I am and be back to the same form I was. So excited for this weekend.”

Cortes is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 11 starts and has particularly struggled later in outings. Opponents are hitting .447 when facing him for the third time in a game.

Last year, Cortes was an All-Star and went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 28 starts.

New York manager Aaron Boone said he would likely know the exact date of Cortes’ return after Wednesday’s game.

“A lot of things kind of going on,” Boone said. “We’ll probably get to the end of this day and have it all sorted out.”

Boone also said Luis Severino will make his next scheduled start Friday against Houston. Severino allowed nine runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings in a 9-3 loss at Baltimore on Sunday.

He is 2-5 with a 7.49 ERA in 12 starts this season.

Severino threw a bullpen under the guidance of longtime Yankees starter and new pitching advisor Andy Pettitte and said it went well.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb