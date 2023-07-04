A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
Sports

Bader hits a 3-run homer in the 8th inning as the Yankees rally late to beat the Orioles 6-3

New York Yankees' Harrison Bader hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
1 of 20 | 

New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader hits a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
2 of 20 | 

New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader gestures to teamamtes after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
3 of 20 | 

New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader gestures to teamamtes after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
4 of 20 | 

New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader, right, celebrates with Anthony Rizzo, left, after they scored on a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
5 of 20 | 

New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader, right, celebrates with Anthony Rizzo, left, after they scored on a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
6 of 20 | 

New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (54) reacts as New York Yankees' Harrison Bader runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
7 of 20 | 

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Danny Coulombe (54) reacts as New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, left, takes the ball from relief pitcher Danny Coulombe during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
8 of 20 | 

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, left, takes the ball from relief pitcher Danny Coulombe during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees fans enjoy a pyrotechnics display after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
9 of 20 | 

New York Yankees fans enjoy a pyrotechnics display after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Clay Holmes pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
10 of 20 | 

New York Yankees’ Clay Holmes pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe, left, slides past Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Yennier Cano, right, to score on a wild pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
11 of 20 | 

New York Yankees’ Anthony Volpe, left, slides past Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Yennier Cano, right, to score on a wild pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) tags out New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
12 of 20 | 

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) tags out New York Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Kyle Higashioka tosses his bat after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
13 of 20 | 

New York Yankees’ Kyle Higashioka tosses his bat after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Domingo German pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
14 of 20 | 

New York Yankees’ Domingo German pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
15 of 20 | 

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, left, and Sarah Taffet, a former Fordham softball player, hight-five after throwing out ceremonial first pitches before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
16 of 20 | 

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, left, and Sarah Taffet, a former Fordham softball player, hight-five after throwing out ceremonial first pitches before a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
17 of 20 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman hits a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Tyler Wells pitches during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
18 of 20 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Tyler Wells pitches during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) dives for a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman for an RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
19 of 20 | 

New York Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) dives for a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman for an RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees fans enjoy a pyrotechnics display after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
20 of 20 | 

New York Yankees fans enjoy a pyrotechnics display after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, July 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By LARRY FLEISHER
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Harrison Bader hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees rallied for a 6-3 victory Monday night over the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a four-game series between AL East playoff contenders.

Anthony Volpe scored the tying run in the seventh on a wild pitch by All-Star reliever Yennier Cano (1-1) before the Yankees completed the comeback ahead of a postgame fireworks show.

Giancarlo Stanton opened the eighth with a hard single off Cano, and Anthony Rizzo followed with a single against Danny Coulombe.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (47) is removed by manager Oliver Marmol, second from left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Montgomery beats Yankees for 2nd time, pitches Cardinals to 5-1 win
Jordan Montgomery beat the Yankees for the second time since they traded him last summer, pitching the St.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, right, yells after being ejected by home plate umpire Dan Merzel, left, as umpire crew chiefs Lance Barksdale (23) stands between the two during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, July 2, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for 5th time this season
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, tossed for arguing balls and strikes in the top of the third inning of a game against the St.
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader tips his cap to fans as he steps up to bat during the first inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Bader, Volpe help Yanks beat Cards 6-2 for doubleheader split after losing opener 11-4
Harrison Bader had a first-inning sacrifice fly in his return to St. Louis, rookie Anthony Volpe hit a go-ahead triple as part of his fifth straight multihit game and the New York Yankees beat the Cardinals 6-2 for a doubleheader split.
The skies darken and tarp covers the field as rain threatens the scheduled start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees Friday, June 30, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Yankees-Cardinals game postponed, will be made up Saturday with split doubleheader
The scheduled game between the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed because of inclement weather.

After showing bunt on the first pitch, Bader drove a 1-1 sweeper into the left-field seats for his seventh homer.

“I was only going to play it for one pitch probably there and then he did the rest,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Got a hanger and did good things with a hanger.”

Bader lifted his arms to celebrate the 415-foot drive as he rounded first base.

“It was cool,” he said. “The Bronx showed up tonight with the energy and we’re right in the middle of the season, right in the thick of it. So to get a win for them is great. I just wanted to round the bases, go back to my team and play defense and finish that game off.”

Bader has been on the injured list twice this season, for an oblique injury that delayed his 2023 debut until May 2 and a hamstring injury that cost him 16 games. The Yankees are 26-12 when he plays, and the New York native hit his first career go-ahead homer in the eighth inning or beyond.

Bader’s clutch drive came after he popped out on the first pitch with two on in the sixth against Baltimore starter Tyler Wells. After that, Bader got a pep talk from injured Yankees captain Aaron Judge in the dugout.

“It was a really good reminder from him, which I appreciate tremendously,” Bader said.

Volpe and Kyle Higashioka hit back-to-back homers in the fifth to start the comeback before Volpe scored on a headfirst slide in the seventh.

Tommy Kahnle (1-0) stranded former Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks in the eighth to keep it tied. Clay Holmes struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save, capping 4 2/3 scoreless innings from the New York bullpen, which lowered its major league-best ERA to 2.83.

The second-place Orioles lost for the fifth time in six games and are three games ahead of third-place New York in the division standings.

Baltimore had 12 hits, matching its total from a three-game series against Minnesota, but also struck out 11 times.

“We had 12 hits and only scored three runs,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We had multiple opportunities to extend the lead a few times and that’s disappointing, but they just beat us with homers tonight.”

All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman had three hits for Baltimore, including an RBI double, after announcing he will participate in the Home Run Derby next week in Seattle.

Cedric Mullins had a run-scoring bloop single and Ryan O’Hearn hit an RBI single as the Orioles opened a 3-0 lead through three innings against Domingo Germán.

Coming off the fourth perfect game in team history at Oakland last week, Germán allowed three runs — two earned — and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He threw 32 curveballs after throwing the pitch 51 times against the Athletics.

Germán got a hand from the crowd when he headed out to the bullpen to warm up and received a nice ovation when he exited. Between innings, clips of his perfect game played on the videoboard.

“It meant a lot,” Germán said through a translator. “It was good to see all the fans showing support like that.”

Wells allowed two runs and five hits in six innings.

HAMLIN KICKS OFF HOPE WEEK

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who was resuscitated with CPR in a game against Cincinnati on Jan. 2 and cleared in April to resume football activities, was honored as the Yankees began their 14th annual HOPE Week events.

Earlier in the day, Hamlin participated in CPR training with several Yankees. Wearing a Babe Ruth jersey, Hamlin threw out the ceremonial first pitch along with former Fordham softball player Sarah Taffet and both participated in the exchange of lineup cards. Like Hamlin, Taffet was also resuscitated during a game in October 2021.

HICKS RETURNS TO BOOS

Hicks returned to the Bronx for the first time since the Yankees released him on May 25 and went 1 for 4.

He heard boos before each at-bat and fans booed during a brief tribute video before the Yankees batted in the second.

Before the game, he expressed his appreciation to the Yankees with an Instagram Story that read:

“Thank you to the Yankees organization for 8 years. I was blessed to be able to represent the city of New York.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: All-Star OF Austin Hays (bruised hip) and rookie INF Jordan Westburg (sore left hand) were held out of the lineup. Both players are feeling better, and testing on Westburg did not show a fracture.

Yankees: LHP Nestor Cortes (left rotator cuff strain) threw his second bullpen since going on the injured list June 8.

UP NEXT

Baltimore RHP Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.66 ERA) opposes Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (3-6, 4.37) for the second time this season Tuesday afternoon. Gibson allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings May 25 in New York.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports