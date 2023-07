Rizzo hits his 1st HR since May 20 and goes 4 for 4 as the Yankees sweep the Royals, 8-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit his first home run since May 20 and went 4 for 4 as the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Sunday to complete their third series sweep of the season.

Gleyber Torres’ two-run homer sparked New York’s four-run first inning against Jordan Lyles (1-12). Torres extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games but exited in the seventh because of left hip tightness.

Luis Severino (2-4) won for the first time in four starts since June 24.

Rizzo also hit an RBI double in the first and singled in the fifth before capping a 10-pitch at-bat with a single in the eighth. It was Rizzo’s 15th career four-hit game and first since Aug. 4, 2019.

Harrison Bader punctuated New York’s early burst with an RBI single and the Yankees took all three games from last-place Kansas City for their first series sweep since winning three times in Cincinnati from May 19-21.

New York improved to 18-22 without slugger Aaron Judge, who faced 16 pitches from rehabbing reliever Jonathan Loáisiga before the game as they both work their way back from injuries.

The Yankees held a four-run lead when Rizzo batted with one out in the third. After fouling off two pitches, the first baseman homered into the lower rows of the right-center seats.

Rizzo carried his bat about halfway up the line before calmly dropping it and starting his trot. Teammates gave him the silent treatment and then mobbed him at the end of the dugout to celebrate Rizzo’s 12th homer.

Rizzo had gone 187 plate appearances and 166 at-bats since connecting off Cincinnati reliever Ian Gibaut.

The Yankees added three in the eighth on Oswald Peraza’s infield single and a throwing error by Kansas City first baseman Nick Pratto ahead of a sacrifice fly by Kyle Higashioka.

Salvador Perez hit a solo homer to end an 0-for-16 skid and Michael Massey launched a two-run shot off Severino, who allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Freddy Fermin and Kyle Isbel homered in the ninth off Ron Marinaccio, but the Royals lost their fifth straight.

Lyles, the major league leader in losses, gave up five runs and nine hits in five innings. The Royals are 1-18 in his starts.

MAKING THE ROUNDS

UConn basketball coach Danny Hurley, who led the school to its fifth national championship this year, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Hurley, a Royals fan, was presented with a signed jersey from Hall of Famer George Brett during an appearance on Kansas City’s pregame show.

It was the third major league park the Huskies were honored in since their 76-59 championship game win over San Diego State on April 3.

On May 1 at Citi Field, Andre Jackson Jr. threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets faced the Braves.

On Friday at Fenway Park, Donovan Clingan and Tristen Newton threw out first pitches before the Red Sox faced the Mets.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Loáisiga (right elbow inflammation) will face hitters again Wednesday in Florida and could start a minor league rehabilitation assignment next weekend. ... LHP Nestor Cortes (strained left rotator cuff) allowed one run and four hits while throwing 42 pitches over 2 1/3 innings for Double-A Somerset in his first rehab game.

UP NEXT

Royals: LHP Ryan Yarbrough (2-5, 5.21 ERA) opposes Cleveland LHP Logan Allen (4-2, 3.21) in the opener of a three-game series Monday in Kansas City.

Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán (5-6, 4.52 ERA) faces Mets RHP Justin Verlander (4-5, 3.47) when the Subway Series comes to the Bronx on Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports