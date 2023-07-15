Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
With a new hitting coach, the Yankees fizzle at the plate again in their 7-2 loss to the Rockies

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres reacts after striking out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres reacts after striking out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant watches his two-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Michael King during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant watches his two-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Michael King during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber works against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber works against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard, left, and right fielder Kris Bryant mark the team's win in a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Daniel Bard, left, and right fielder Kris Bryant mark the team's win in a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones watches his solo home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Albert Abreu during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones watches his solo home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Albert Abreu during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey watches as Josh Donaldson draws a walk from Colorado Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
New York Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey watches as Josh Donaldson draws a walk from Colorado Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant hits a two-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Michael King during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant hits a two-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Michael King during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon works against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon works against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar watches his RBI single off New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar watches his RBI single off New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle follows through on a two-run double off New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle follows through on a two-run double off New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Injured New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, watches from the dugout during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Injured New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, watches from the dugout during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By JACK MAGRUDER
 
DENVER (AP) — Kris Bryant hit one of Colorado’s three home runs and Austin Gomber won his fourth straight outing as the Rockies beat the New York Yankees 7-2 on Friday night.

In their first game since new hitting coach Sean Casey was hired, the slumping Yankees got off to a fast start with Giancarlo Stanton’s two-run homer but then fizzled at offense-friendly Coors Field.

“I know there is a lot of panic outside the clubhouse,” said Gleyber Torres, who singled before Stanton’s homer and had three hits. “We just try to play better baseball, little by little. The energy is good. We have to figure out faster a way to get better at home plate. Everything is up to us.”

Carlos Rodón gave up four runs over five innings in his second game of the season, and New York was unable to come back. The Yankees (49-43) are 14-18 since slugger Aaron Judge got hurt on June 3, hitting a major league-low .219. They have been held to two runs or fewer in 12 of those games.

New York is tied for last place in the AL East this late in a season for the first time since Aug. 23, 1992.

“I’m not worried about where we are,” manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s all in front of us. We don’t have to go on an incredible run. We all know we have to play better than we have been playing. We have to generate more, it’s as simple as that.”

Randal Grichuk and Nolan Jones also went deep for the National League-worst Rockies. Gomber (8-7) threw six innings and lowered his ERA from 6.30 to 6.19. Among 62 qualified pitchers, only Jordan Lyles is higher at 6.42.

Stanton followed Torres’ game-opening single with a 455-foot homer, but Gomber gave up just four more hits and did not allow a run over his final five innings.

Stanton has 11 homers in 24 games at Colorado, including a 504-footer with Miami in August 2016 that is tied for the longest in Coors Field history.

Rodón (0-2) permitted four hits, struck out six and walked two. The left-hander, who threw 88 pitches and touched 97 mph with his fastball, missed the first three months of the season with forearm and back injuries.

“It wasn’t good tonight, let’s put it that way,” Rodón said. “I felt pretty strong throughout the whole thing.”

Brenton Doyle’s two-out, two-run double capped a three-run second inning against Rodón for a 3-2 lead. Ezequiel Tovar drove in Colorado’s first run with a single and leads rookie shortstops with 46 RBIs.

Grichuk homered in the fourth, and Bryant hit a two-run drive off Michael King for a 6-2 lead in the seventh. Jones launched a 469-foot homer in the eighth.

Gomber twice got out of trouble while nursing slim leads. He has given up 22 homers, tied for most in the majors.

“I’m a lot more confident,” Gomber said. “It’s one thing to try to quote-unquote fake the confidence when things aren’t going well. When you see success, you don’t have to fake it. And when you keep stacking them … I’m in a spot now where I really trust what I am doing.”

DJ RETURNS

New York 3B DJ LeMahieu received a standing ovation in his return to Coors Field, his first game in Colorado since 2018 when he helped the Rockies to their most recent playoff appearance before signing with the Yankees as a free agent.

“He exemplifies the definition of a winning player,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “He cared about winning as much as anybody I’ve been around.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Judge (toe ligament) took batting practice and ran in the outfield before the game. … LHP Nestor Cortes (shoulder) is expected to throw to hitters Monday in Anaheim, California, and if all goes well he will likely begin a rehab assignment, Boone said. Cortes is eligible to return from the 60-day IL on Aug. 3. … OF Greg Allen began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa. … INF Jake Lamb signed a minor league contract and was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (right shoulder subluxation) was placed on the injured list Friday after getting hurt Sunday. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected to pitch again this season. … RHP Antonio Senzatela (elbow) is to undergo Tommy John surgery after having a setback during a throwing session Saturday, Black said. … LHP Brent Suter (oblique) is to make a rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque. … RHP Tyler Kinley (shoulder) is to begin a rehab assignment at Class A Spokane on Tuesday. … LHP Tommy Doyle and INF/OF Michael Toglia were promoted from Albuquerque.

CASEY AT THE BAT RACK

Casey made his debut as Yankees hitting coach after Dillon Lawson was fired following a 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (4-6, 4.40 ERA) will oppose RHP Connor Seabold (1-6, 6.65) in the middle game of the series Saturday. Schmidt has won his last two decisions and has a 2.85 ERA in his past nine starts. Seabold has given up 24 runs in his last four starts.

