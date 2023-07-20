People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Powerball has a winner
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup kicks off
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
Sports

Reeling Yankees show frustration at end of disappointing trip

New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera wipes off his head with a towel in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
1 of 2 | 

New York Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera wipes off his head with a towel in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) signs autographs for fans before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
2 of 2 | 

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) signs autographs for fans before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JOE REEDY
 
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Rodón and Tommy Kahnle visibly displayed the New York Yankees’ struggles.

Rodón sarcastically blew a kiss while walking to the dugout after the second inning and Kahnle took out his frustrations on a cooling fan in the dugout on Wednesday during the Yankees’ 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

The loss marked the first time in 14 years New York was swept in a three-game series by the Angels, The Yankees completed a 1-5 trip that saw them drop to last place in the AL East. They have lost four straight and nine of 11.

Other news
Fans in the stands watch the Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders compete in a Major League Cricket match in Grand Prairie, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Major League Cricket’s inaugural tournament, six teams strong with rosters peppered with players from South Asia, is in full swing. Organizers hope the tourney and its new, sped-up version of cricket helps establish a U.S. foothold for a sport with a vast international following but little interest so far among American fans. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
A new cricket league is underway in the busy US sports market. Organizers believe it can stick
A new U.S. pro cricket league has made its debut in Texas. Major League Cricket organizers believe the time is right for getting cricket to stick in a country that knows precious little about the game.
Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Angels complete sweep of Yankees with 7-3 win, finishing New York’s 1-5 trip
Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo hit two-run homers, Chase Silseth struck out a career-high 10 in his first big league outing in seven weeks and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the reeling New York Yankees 7-3 to complete a series sweep.
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader, right, takes strike three as Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss, center, catches as home plate umpire John Tumpane watches during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Yankees’ Harrison Bader leaves with bruised ribs after being hit by pitch
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader left during the sixth inning Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels because of bruised ribs after being hit by Jose Soriano’s pitch.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks to reporters before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Judge on possibility of Ohtani breaking his AL home run mark: ‘Records are meant to be broken’
Aaron Judge says it would be exciting if Shohei Ohtani approaches the American League season home record the New York Yankees star set last year.

Manager Aaron Boone admitted: “We stink right now.”

“We’re not very good right now. We understand that and certainly this is a low point for us,” he said. “So acknowledging that we’re not in a good place as a team right now and we’re not playing anywhere near the ball we need to be able to play to put ourselves in a good position at the end of the season.”

After giving up a pair of two-run homers and four runs the first two innings, Rodón blew a kiss to fans who were booing him as he approached the dugout.

Rodón has a 7.36 ERA in his first three outings after signing a $162 million, six-year contract, his season delayed by a forearm injury in spring training and then back trouble during his rehab.

Rodón said he didn’t hear what fans were saying, but he understood their frustrations.

“A fan was angry as they should be. I’m angry too. I was just angry at myself and blew a kiss unfortunately,” said Rodon, who allowed six runs, four hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings. “It was the best reaction I could give. Better not to give a reaction. I guess.”

Boone said he understands Rodón’s frustration, but blowing a kiss was better than doing something worse.

“When you’re in the arena, and you’re going through it, sometimes you do things you don’t necessarily want to engage in,” Boone said. “Hopefully he’ll learn from that and move on, but I think it was better than getting into a shouting match or doing something that we would regret.”

Kahnle, who did not allow a run in his first 16 appearances this season and 21 straight outings dating to last season, has given up a run in each of his past three.

During the eighth inning, he walked two and allowed a ground-rule RBI double to Taylor Ward, which gave the Angels more breathing room.

Kahnle made a slow walk back to the dugout. After having his glove checked by an umpire, he walked into the dugout and threw his glove at a floor fan, which was propped up. He then stomped on it twice.

“Everyone’s different. I used to throw my helmet sometimes or snap or get mad. It’s not for everyone,” Boone said. “Be authentic. I know we all care a lot. And sometimes in this game, when you get beat up a little bit and you’re taking your lumps it comes out in certain ways.”

The biggest frustrations though might be with the offense.

New York struck out 42 times during the Angels series, one shy of a team record in a three-game series. Sean Casey was brought on as hitting coach but the Yankees batted .171 during the trip.

“We’re not showing much signs of life or stringing anything together,” said Anthony Volpe, who has only four hits in his last 39 at-bats. “The game is going to be the game. The more consistently we can win pitches and AB’s I feel like the results will start to come.”

While the Yankees (50-47) are nine games off the lead in the AL East, they are only 3 1/2 games out of the final wild card spot. They are 15-22 since Aaron Judge got hurt on June 3.

Boone hoped Thursday’s off day can help the team recalibrate before a three-game series against Kansas City.

“We have to come ready to compete our (butt) off on Friday and believe that’s the day we turn it around. If it’s not, we keep going,” he said. “We’re nowhere near where we want to be, but understanding that and know we are capable and we can change. We control the story, and that’s on us.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

JOE REEDY
JOE REEDY
Sports writer based in Los Angeles.