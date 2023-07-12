The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021
Sports

Sean Casey optimistic broadcast experience can translate into role as Yankees hitting coach

FILE - Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sean Casey speaks during ceremonies enshrining him into the team's Hall of Fame prior to a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 23, 2012, in Cincinnati. The New York Yankees have hired 12-year big league veteran Sean Casey as their hitting coach for the remainder of this season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been formally announced. Casey, 49, has been working for MLB Network as an analyst.(AP Photo/Al Behrman, FIle)

FILE - Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sean Casey speaks during ceremonies enshrining him into the team’s Hall of Fame prior to a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 23, 2012, in Cincinnati. The New York Yankees have hired 12-year big league veteran Sean Casey as their hitting coach for the remainder of this season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been formally announced. Casey, 49, has been working for MLB Network as an analyst.(AP Photo/Al Behrman, FIle)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By LARRY FLEISHER
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Casey went directly from enjoying a 12-year big league career to sitting in the MLB Network studio analyzing hitting for television audiences on a nightly basis.

He believes the experience of discussing everything related to hitting since 2009 has prepared him for his new role as the New York Yankees’ hitting coach, and he is optimistic he can turn around a struggling offense with 71 games remaining.

Casey, sporting a mustache as a tribute to former Yankees captain Don Mattingly, was introduced as New York’s hitting coach on Wednesday, two days after taking the job. He replaces Dillon Lawson, whom the Yankees fired following a 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Other news
FILE - Former Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sean Casey speaks during ceremonies enshrining him into the team's Hall of Fame prior to a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 23, 2012, in Cincinnati. The New York Yankees have hired 12-year big league veteran Sean Casey as their hitting coach for the remainder of this season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been formally announced. Casey, 49, has been working for MLB Network as an analyst.(AP Photo/Al Behrman, FIle)
Yankees hire TV analyst Sean Casey as hitting coach to replace fired Dillon Lawson
Sean Casey was hired as hitting coach of the struggling New York Yankees, a day after the team fired Dillon Lawson.
National League starting pitcher Zac Gallen, of the Arizona Diamondbacks, left, and American League starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, of the New York Yankees, pose for a photo following a press conference, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Seattle. The All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen will start the MLB All-Star Game
The New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole will start Tuesday night’s All-Star Game for the American League and Arizona’s Zac Gallen will open on the mound for the NL.
FILE - Dillon Lawson, of the New York Yankees baseball team, poses for a photo in Tampa, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023. Lawson was fired by the Yankees after a loss Sunday, July 9, 2023, to the Chicago Cubs, a rare midseason change by a franchise that has prized stability since Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as controlling owner. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Yankees fire hitting coach Dillion Lawson in 1st midseason change under GM Brian Cashman
Hitting coach Dillon Lawson was fired by the New York Yankees after a 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs, a rare midseason change by a franchise that has prized stability since Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as controlling owner.
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay reacts as his final pitch is lined out to give his team a win in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Cubs score 6 runs late to rally for 7-4 win over Yankees
Yan Gomes hit a tying pinch-hit two-run single in the seventh inning following a fielding error by second baseman Gleyber Torres and Seiya Suzuki hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 7-4 victory over the New York Yankees.

“I feel like that job at MLB Network has set me up in a way to be an incredible coach because I basically had been coaching for 15 years,” Casey said. “Every time I’m on air, and I’m watching games, and I’m having to break down players, guys that are hot guys that are struggling, what could they do?

“I feel like there’s nothing when I coach this team, there’s nothing that I don’t know about what the swing looks like from the ground up, what it looks like mentally to be a great big leaguer and to have success as a team up and down that lineup. So MLB Network has made me feel ready for this job.”

Casey accepted it after Yankees manager and former Cincinnati teammate Aaron Boone called him over the weekend as general manager Brian Cashman was planning to let Lawson go. Casey originally was going to take an assistant hitting coach job that went to Brad Wilkerson in the offseason but declined it to spend time with his fiancee, who had breast cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

He is taking over for at least the remainder of this season and will consider next season during the offseason.

The 49-year-old former first baseman is presiding over an offense that is batting .231, which ranks 28th among the 30 major league teams, ahead of only Detroit and Oakland. The Yankees are 14-17 since Aaron Judge tore a ligament in his right big toe on June 3 and is batting a major league-worst .218 since the slugger was hurt crashing into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium.

The Yankees entered the All-Star break at 49-42 and fourth in the AL East. While New York is fifth in the majors with 129 homers, it is 18th in runs and its .300 on-base percentage is 26th.

“Expectations in New York, expectations for myself are high,” Casey said. “I would expect myself to come in and make an impact. I think the biggest thing is that for all of us, you just got to make sure that you get locked into what your job is, and I think sometimes that if you start to worry what others’ expectations are for you, you don’t do them as good as you can in the trenches.”

While watching the Yankees from the the MLB Network studio, Casey said he noticed how quickly some of the innings unfolded, especially since Judge was out.

“I’m seeing a lot of five-, six-, seven- maybe eight-pitch innings,” he said. “For me on the outside looking in and I’m like, that’s very unlike the Yankees. That’s not the Yankee away. That’s not the way these guys go about it.”

Casey batted .302 with 130 home runs and 735 RBIs over 12 seasons, including eight with the Reds, highlighted by three NL All-Star selections.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports