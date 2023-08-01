Yankees get relievers Keynan Middleton from White Sox, Spencer Howard from Rangers

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Sports

Yankees get relievers Keynan Middleton from White Sox, Spencer Howard from Rangers

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Keynan Middleton throws against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Keynan Middleton throws against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees made a pair of relatively minor moves at the trade deadline, acquiring reliever Keynan Middleton from the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday for minor league right-hander Juan Carela and purchasing the contract of pitcher Spencer Howard from the Texas Rangers.

Middleton, a 29-year-old right-hander, is 2-2 with two saves and a 3.96 ERA in 39 relief appearances this season, striking out 47 but walking 16 and allowing seven home runs in 36 1/3 innings.

Middleton, who can become a free agent after the World Series, is 10-8 with 15 saves and a 4.00 ERA in one start and 192 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Angels (2017-20), Seattle (2021), Arizona (2022) and Chicago.

“We were on him as a six-year minor league free agent. He went to Chicago. They did a great job with him. He’s pitched well for them and so we’ve stayed in touch with the White Sox when they started to dismantle,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. “So he was one of the many names we discussed with them and so once we got a feel for what the price point was there, we were comfortable taking it down.”

Other news
Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Glasnow pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Rays hit 4 home runs and Glasnow throws a gem in 5-1 win over the Yankees
New York Yankees' Domingo German pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Germán scratched from scheduled start because of discomfort but pitches in relief for Yankees
Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Orioles score 7 runs in 1st inning, pound the Yankees 9-3 to stay 1 1/2 games up in AL East

Howard, a right-hander who turned 27 last week, has a 10.80 ERA in three relief appearances with Texas this year and is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts and nine relief appearances with Triple-A Round Rock. He is 3-11 with a 7.20 ERA in parts of four seasons.

New York also transferred catcher Jose Trevino to the 60-day injured list.

Carela, 21, is 2-4 with a 3.67 ERA in 16 starts and one relief appearance this year with Class A Hudson Valley.

Texas also acquired catcher Austin Hedges from Pittsburgh for international bonus pool money and optioned left-hander Cody Bradford and right-hander Yerry Rodríguez to Round Rock.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb