U.S. News

Arizona woman injured in Yellowstone bison attack says ‘yes’ to boyfriend’s hospital proposal

FILE - A bison lies down on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., on June 22, 2022. An Arizona woman who was gored by a bison in Yellowstone on Monday, July 17, 2023, has said 'yes' to her boyfriend's hospital proposal. Chris Whitehill said he had planned to propose to Amber Harris in the park. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who suffered fractured vertebrae and collapsed lungs after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park has said “yes” to her boyfriend’s hospital proposal.

Chris Whitehill said he planned to propose to Amber Harris during their vacation in the park this week, but after spending just one night there, an encounter with a bison upended those plans.

The couple from the Phoenix area had walked to a lodge for some coffee on Monday and decided to walk through a field to Yellowstone Lake in Wyoming, Harris posted on Facebook the next day.

Other news
FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, a bison grazes in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. A bison “severely injured” a woman on Saturday, July, 15, 2023, in Theodore Roosevelt National Park, the National Park Service said in a news release Tuesday, July 18. (AP Photo/Blake Nicholson, File)
Bison attack visitors in North Dakota and Wyoming national parks
The National Park Service says a bison severely injured a Minnesota woman on Saturday in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
FILE - A herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park on Aug. 3, 2016. Yellowstone National Park officials say they had to kill a newborn bison because its herd wouldn’t take the animal back after a man picked it up. Park officials say in a statement the calf became separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River in northeastern Yellowstone on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it
Yellowstone National Park officials say they had to kill a newborn bison after a man picked it up and the animal’s herd wouldn’t take it back.

They waited for some people and about 20 elk to leave the area before continuing. They also noticed two bison. They watched one “drop and roll in the dirt, like a dog would,” she wrote. “He got up on his feet and started walking, then running toward us.”

The bison “struck her head-on and she was airborne,” Whitehill told KPNX-TV in Phoenix. “I think she did one or two backflips in the air, and I was screaming and yelling trying to distract him. She landed pretty hard on her back.”

Harris, 47, was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she recovering from seven fractured vertebrae, collapsed lungs and bruising.

Whitehill “got down on one knee beside my hospital bed,” Monday night, Harris wrote in a Facebook post that included a photo of the ring on her finger. “Without any hesitation I said yes!”

Whitehill started a GoFundMe campaign for Harris’ medical bills. In an update posted Thursday, he said Harris does not need surgery but does have to wear a back brace to keep her spine immobilized.

The bison attack was the first in Yellowstone in just over a year, park officials said.