UN: Operation to siphon oil out of rusting tanker moored off Yemen begins to ‘avoid Catastrophe’

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
This photo provided Tuesday July 25, 2023 by the Paris 2024 Olympics committee shows the torch that will be used for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The torch that will be used to carry the Olympic flame around France and on its final leg at the Paris Games' opening ceremony next July is a sleek silver-colored cylinder of recycled steel that is gracefully tapered at both ends and is being made in limited numbers to save resources. (Paris 2024 via AP)
Olympics torch unveiled
FILE - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The U.N. atomic watchdog said in a statement late Monday, July 24, 2023, its staff at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant report seeing anti-personnel mines around the site. The report comes as Kyiv pursues a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s entrenched forces after 17 months of war. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Flames burn a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across parts of the country Tuesday following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Wildfires in Greece: new evacuations
FILE - Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentences Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022. Cruz was formally sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. A state commission concluded Monday, June 5, 2023, that Scherer, should be publicly reprimanded for showing bias toward the prosecution, failing to curtail “vitriolic statements” directed at his attorneys by the victims' families and sometimes “allowed her emotions to overcome her judgement.” (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
Florida judge reprimanded
World News

UN: Operation to siphon oil out of rusting tanker moored off Yemen begins to ‘avoid Catastrophe’

By SAMY MAGDY
 
Share

CAIRO (AP) — An international team began siphoning oil out of a decrepit oil tanker off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, the United Nations chief said, a crucial step in a complex salvage operation aiming to prevent a potential environmental disaster.

For years, many organizations have warned that the neglected vessel, known as SOF Safer, may cause a major oil spill or even explode.

“The ship-to-ship transfer of oil which has started today is the critical next step in avoiding an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe on a colossal scale,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

Other news
FILE - Rescuers conduct a search operation along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea, July 16, 2023. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region needs to drastically increase their investments in disaster warning systems and other tools to counter rising risks from climate change, a United Nations report said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap via AP, File)
Asia-Pacific needs disaster warning systems to counter rising climate change risks, report says
A United Nations report says the Asia-Pacific region needs to drastically increase its investments in disaster warning systems and other tools to counter rising risks from climate change.
FILE- Beauticians put makeup on customers at Ms. Sadat's Beauty Salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 25, 2021. The one-month dateline given to women beauty salons ban in Afghanistan ended Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Taliban say that beauty salons must stop their activities otherwise their licenses will be cancelled. Sadiq Akif Mahjer, the spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry says Tuesday that if they do not obey the orders of the ministry, their licenses will be cancelled by the municipality. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
The Taliban has announced that all beauty salons in Afghanistan must now close as a one-month deadline ended, despite rare public opposition to the edict.
FILE - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The U.N. atomic watchdog said in a statement late Monday, July 24, 2023, its staff at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant report seeing anti-personnel mines around the site. The report comes as Kyiv pursues a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s entrenched forces after 17 months of war. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
UN watchdog says landmines are placed around Ukrainian nuke plant occupied by Russia
The U.N. atomic watchdog says its staff at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant report seeing anti-personnel mines around the site.
FILE - Trucks loaded with United Nations humanitarian aid for Syria following a devastating earthquake are parked at Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey, in Syria's Idlib province, on Feb. 10, 2023. On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the U.N. Security Council failed to renew the Bab al-Hawa border crossing into opposition-held northwestern Syria from Turkey. (AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed, File)
US and major donors demand independent UN aid operation in Syria’s rebel-held northwest
The United States says it has joined major donors in demanding that the United Nations be able to deliver aid through a key crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest independently and to everyone in need.

More than 1.1 million barrels of oil stored in the rusting tanker were being moved to another vessel the U.N. purchased, he said.

The oil transfer operation came after months of on-site preparatory work and was scheduled to be completed in less than three weeks, the U.N. said.

The Safter tanker was built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in the 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels of export oil pumped from fields in Marib, a province in eastern Yemen. The ship is 360 meters (1,181 feet) long with 34 storage tanks.

It is moored 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) from Yemen’s western Red Sea ports of Hodeida and Ras Issa, a strategic area controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who are at war with the internationally recognized government.

The vessel has not been maintained for eight years, and its structural integrity is compromised, making it at risk of breaking up or exploding. Seawater had entered the engine compartment of the tanker, causing damage to the pipes and increasing the risk of sinking, according to internal documents obtained by The Associated Press in June 2020.

For years, the U.N. and other governments as well as environmental groups have warned if an oil spill —or explosion— happens, it could disrupt global commercial shipping through the vital Bab el-Mandeb and Suez Canal routes, causing untold damage to the global economy.

The tanker carries four times as much as the oil that spilled in the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska, one of the world’s worst ecological catastrophes, according to the U.N.

“The potential clean-up bill alone could easily run into the tens of billions of dollars,” Guterres said.

The replacement vessel, now named the Yemen, reached Yemen’s coast earlier this month and the salvage team managed on Saturday to safely berth it alongside the Safer.

“The transfer of the oil to the Yemen will prevent the worst case scenario of a catastrophic spill in the Red Sea, but it is not the end of the operation,” said David Gressly, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, Monday while on board of the salivate vessel, Ndeavor.

After transferring the oil, the Yemen vessel would be connected to an under-sea pipeline that brings oil from the fields, Achim Steiner, administrator of the U.N. development program, told the AP on Sunday.

Steiner said the Safer tanker would be towed away to a scrapyard to be recycled.