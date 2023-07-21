Gunmen riding on a motorcycle open fire, killing worker for the World Food Program in Yemen

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Assistant Chief Travis Stefonowicz exit the City Commission Chambers on Friday, July 21, 2023, after a news conference in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Fargo shooting updates
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
French electronic music duo The Blaze performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
AP Week in Pictures
FILE - Tony Bennett reacts after performing the song "I left My Heart in San Francisco" during his 80th birthday celebration at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, on Nov. 9, 2006. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards, graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
Tony Bennett dies
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin speaks to the media at a briefing in Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 21, 2023. Vershinin talked about Russia's decision to withdraw from a deal that allowed Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Russia-Ukraine updates
World News

Gunmen riding on a motorcycle open fire, killing worker for the World Food Program in Yemen

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By AHMED AL-HAJ
 
Share

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Gunmen shot and killed the head of one of the World Food Program’s offices in southwestern Yemen on Friday, the humanitarian organization said. No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement, WFP said that Moayad Hameidi, a Jordanian, was shot by gunmen in the city of Taiz not long after he arrived in the country to assume the role as head of its office in that city. It added he died shortly after reaching a hospital.

Hameidi was shot by two armed assailants on a motorbike, according to a statement issued by a local security committee on Friday. No further information was given.

Other news
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)
Yemen’s rivals are not only clashing on the ground but battling economically for revenue from ports
A U.N. envoy says sporadic armed clashes between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and government forces are straining peace efforts, and the rivals are now also battling over revenue from ports, trade, banking and natural resources.
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)
Yemen’s warring sides, Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia, exchange 64 bodies of their fallen troops
Yemen’s warring sides have exchanged 64 bodies of their fallen, the latest in reconciliation efforts amid the country’s yearslong conflict.
FILE - Migrants and refugees from Africa sailing adrift on an overcrowded rubber boat, receive life jackets from aid workers of the Spanish NGO Aita Mary in the Mediterranean Sea, about 103 miles (165 km) from Libya coast, on Jan. 28, 2022. Last year was the deadliest for migrants in the Middle East and North Africa since 2017, the United Nations said Tuesday, June 13, 2023. About 3,800 people died on migrants’ routes within and from the region, according to data released by the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project. (AP Photo/Pau de la Calle, File)
Migrants traveling in and from Middle East-North Africa region had a deadly 2022, UN agency finds
The U.N. migration agency says last year was the deadliest for migrants in the Middle East and North Africa since 2017.
Safer tanker is seen on Monday, June 12, 2023, off the coast of Yemen. Safer has posed an environmental threat since 2015, as it decayed and threatened to spill its contents of 1.14 million barrels into the Red Sea and Indian Ocean. In May, the United Nations announced that the first step of the ship's salvage process had begun, with the arrival of a ship that would remove atmospheric oxygen from the ship's oil chambers. (AP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman)
UN says insurance coverage secured to salvage rusting oil tanker off Yemen
CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations has secured insurance coverage to start a ship-to-ship transfer of 1.1 million barrels of crude from a rusting tanker moored off the coast of war-torn Yemen — oil that could cause a major environmental disaster.

Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, also known by its acronym AQAP and believed to be one of the more dangerous branches of the al-Qaida terror network, is active in several regions in Yemen. Years of the country’s civil war have allowed the militants to maintain a presence in several areas around Yemen.

The war began in 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try restore the internationally recognized government to power.

Both the Houthis and the government condemned the attack in statements late Friday. Neither side accused anyone of being behind the killing.

Taiz, the country’s third-largest city, has been under a siege by the Houthis since 2016, as part of the brutal civil war. The blockade has severely restricted freedom of movement and impeded the flow of essential goods, medicine and humanitarian aid to the city’s residents.

A senior Yemeni security official from the government side said an investigation was underway. He declined to give his name as he was not authorized to talk to the media.

Yemen’s conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and over the years turned it into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. More than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, have been killed.