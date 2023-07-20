England's Tommy Fleetwood smiles after a birdie putt on the 16th hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
Melina Hipskind, from McDonalds USA, stands at the defense table as a verdict awarding Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez $800,000 on behalf of their daughter Olivia Caraballo, now 8, is read at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Holmes and Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonald's seeking $15 million after their then 4 year old daughter, Olivia Caraballo, got a second-degree burn from a hot chicken nugget. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
McDonald’s Chicken McNugget lawsuit
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
U.S. News

Jury deliberations underway in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
1 of 10 | 

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Defense attorney Stuart Adelstein, right, and Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, are shown at the defense table as the prosecution gives closing arguments in Demons's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
2 of 10 | 

Defense attorney Stuart Adelstein, right, and Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, are shown at the defense table as the prosecution gives closing arguments in Demons’s trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Asst. State Attorney Kristine Bradley shows a photograph of an alleged gang sign as she gives her closing argument in the trial of Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
3 of 10 | 

Asst. State Attorney Kristine Bradley shows a photograph of an alleged gang sign as she gives her closing argument in the trial of Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Defense attorney Stuart Adelstein gives his closing argument in the trial of Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
4 of 10 | 

Defense attorney Stuart Adelstein gives his closing argument in the trial of Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, enters the courtroom for closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
5 of 10 | 

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, enters the courtroom for closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
6 of 10 | 

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Asst. State Attorney Kristine Bradley stands in front of a diagram of the trajectory of bullets into the car as she gives her closing argument in the trial of Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
7 of 10 | 

Asst. State Attorney Kristine Bradley stands in front of a diagram of the trajectory of bullets into the car as she gives her closing argument in the trial of Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Defense attorney Stuart Adelstein, with Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at left, gives his closing argument in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
8 of 10 | 

Defense attorney Stuart Adelstein, with Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, at left, gives his closing argument in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table before closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
9 of 10 | 

Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table before closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Defense attorney Raven Ramona Liberty speaks with Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, as jury instructions are read in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
10 of 10 | 

Defense attorney Raven Ramona Liberty speaks with Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, as jury instructions are read in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in a South Florida courtroom began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly, and the 24-year-old artist could face a possible death sentence if convicted of the fatal shooting of two childhood friends.

The jury recessed after a few hours and was set to resume deliberations Friday morning.

Broward County prosecutors delivered their closing argument Thursday morning in the October 2018 shooting deaths. They reminded jurors that the fatal shots came from inside a Jeep where the victims had been shot, and by every account, from the seat where YNW Melly was sitting, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Other news
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office shows, from top row from left James Michael Johnson, Forrest Rankin, Robert Whitted. Bottom row from left, Devin Center, Derek Smith. A northern Idaho jury on Thursday, July 20, 2023, found these five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front guilty of misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot at a Pride event. (Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, via AP, File)
Idaho jury finds 5 from white nationalist group guilty of criminal conspiracy to riot at Pride event
Five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front have been convicted of misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot at a Pride event in Idaho.
Police surround a Walmart in Florida City, Fla., about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. Three men are facing charges Thursday, July 20, after the shooting. (David Goodhue/Miami Herald via AP)
3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another
Authorities say three men are facing charges a day after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded.
FILE - Sugarloaf mountain and Guanabara Bay are seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 8, 2016. The number of violent deaths in 2022 reached the lowest level in more than a decade, according to a July 20, 2023 report by Brazilian researchers at the Brazilian Forum on Public Safety, an independent group that tracks crimes. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)
Homicides in Brazil at the lowest level in over a decade, report says
Researchers say the number of homicides in Brazil last year reached the lowest level in more than a decade.
This police booking photograph provided by the New Hampshire Attorney General's office shows Ronney James Lee. More than four decades after Laura Kempton was killed in 1981, law enforcement officials believe they have solved the crime through DNA analysis and the use of forensic genealogy technology, according to N.H. Attorney General John Fromella. Lee, who died at 45 in February 2005 from a drug overdose, would have been charged with murder if he were still alive, Formella said Thursday July 20, 2023. (N.H. Attorney General's office photo via AP)
Police say DNA technology has identified the killer in the unsolved death of a woman in 1981
Law enforcement officials in New Hampshire say they’ve solved a killing that happened more than 40 years ago.

Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, had his breakout in 2017 and went on to work with Kanye West on “Mixed Personalities,” which was released in January 2019, a month before Demons was arrested on murder charges.

Killed were Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Williams and Thomas were both part of the YNW collective, known respectively as YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.

According to prosecutors, Demons, Williams and Thomas were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, after a recording session in Fort Lauderdale when Demons fatally shot Williams and Thomas. Henry is charged as an accomplice in the case and will be tried separately.

After killing Williams and Thomas — prosecutors said — Demons and Henry drove the bodies to an area near the Everglades, where they shot at the back and passenger sides of Henry’s Jeep from the outside to make it look like Williams and Thomas had been the victims of a drive-by shooting.

Defense lawyers, in presenting their closing argument Thursday afternoon, focused on the fact that the gun used in the shooting was never recovered. They also told jurors that YNW Melly had no apparent motive.

Prosecutors said the shooting was part of a gang action, while defense attorneys said that lacks credibility because Demons and the victims were close friends.