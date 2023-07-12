The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
June CPI report
U.S. News

Missing trail hiker’s body found in Yosemite National Park creek

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows hiker Hayden T. Klemenok who has been missing in Yosemite National Park since Sunday, July 2, 2023. Klemenok was swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California's epic winter snowpack melts. The National Park Service says Klemenok vanished while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls. (National Park Service via AP)
1 of 2 | 

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows hiker Hayden T. Klemenok who has been missing in Yosemite National Park since Sunday, July 2, 2023. Klemenok was swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California’s epic winter snowpack melts. The National Park Service says Klemenok vanished while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls. (National Park Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows hiker Hayden T. Klemenok who has been missing in Yosemite National Park since Sunday, July 2, 2023. Klemenok was swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California's epic winter snowpack melts. The National Park Service says Klemenok vanished while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls. (National Park Service via AP)
2 of 2 | 

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows hiker Hayden T. Klemenok who has been missing in Yosemite National Park since Sunday, July 2, 2023. Klemenok was swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California’s epic winter snowpack melts. The National Park Service says Klemenok vanished while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls. (National Park Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The body of a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park after being swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California’s epic winter snowpack melts was found over the weekend, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Hayden T. Klemenok vanished July 2 while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls, the National Park Service said in a statement.

He went missing shortly after entering Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction, the service said. That section of the creek is about a dozen miles (20 kilometers) south of Yosemite Valley and features a series of waterfalls and cascades that plunge hundreds of feet.

Other news
FILE - In this photo released by the National Park Service, floodwaters cover Cooks Meadow and the pedestrian trail through Cooks Meadow in Yosemite Valley in Yosemite, Calif., on April 7, 2018. Much of the famed valley at park will be temporarily closed starting Friday due to a forecast of flooding as rising temperatures melt the Sierra Nevada's massive snowpack. Park officials said Tuesday, April25, 2023, that the eastern section of Yosemite Valley will stay closed at least until May 3. (National Park Service via AP, File)
Yosemite valley to close over flood threat as snowpack melts
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Much of the famed valley at California’s Yosemite National Park will be temporarily closed starting Friday due to a forecast of flooding as rising temperatures melt the Sierra Nevada’s massive snowpack.

Klemenok’s body was found Sunday and recovered Monday. How he died remains under investigation, said Scott Gediman, a spokesperson with Yosemite National Park.

“The cause of death is currently presumed to be accidental drowning.” Kelmenok’s sister, Taylor McKinnie, said in a statement posted on Facebook. She didn’t immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking comment.

Klemenok’s parents told The San Francisco Chronicle that his friends said the day of the accident was hot and the 24-year-old from Petaluma, California, had gotten down on all fours to wet his face, but his hands slipped and he went into the water.

“It’s the worst experience any parent or family should go through,” Michelle Klemenok said.

California authorities have been warning the public that rivers, streams and lakes are extremely dangerous this year because of the massive runoff. The water is so cold that a person can lose muscle control within minutes, officials say.

Despite the warnings, there have been repeated tragedies. Nearly two dozen people have drowned or gone missing in California rivers since mid-April, according to the Bay Area News Group, which has been tracking reports from local authorities.