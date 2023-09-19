Benjamin Šeško scores late to seal Leipzig’s 3-1 win at Young Boys in Champions League opener

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Leipzig substitute Benjamin Šeško scored late to seal a 3-1 win at Swiss champion Young Boys in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

Šeško made sure of the win on a counterattack in the second minute of injury time when Benjamin Henrichs raced clear after a Young Boys corner to set him up.

The home team had made a poor start as Leipzig attacked from the off and forced three good chances in the first two minutes before Mohamed Simakan scored from a corner in the third.

Xavi Simons was causing alarm running at the home team’s defenders and almost doubled the lead in the 13th.

But Young Boys gradually improved as the half wore on. Ulisses Garcia crossed for Filip Ugrinic, who laid the ball off for Meschack Elia to fire into the corner in the 33rd.

Simons thought he should have been awarded a penalty early in the second half when it appeared he was caught by Young Boys’ goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi’s foot as he went past, but referee Enea Jorgji decided otherwise after consulting video replays. He booked Kevin Kampl for his protests.

The visitors remained proactive, however, and Leipzig substitute Benjamin Šeško had a goal ruled out through VAR for offside before Xaver Schlager finally scored in the 77th.

Šeško’s goal came as Young Boys pushed forward for an equalizer.

Defending champion Manchester City was hosting Red Star Belgrade in the other Group G match later Tuesday.

___

