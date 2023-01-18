AP NEWS
Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):

Division 4A

School Record Points Last Week
1. Camas (6) 13-2 69 1
2. Woodinville (1) 15-1 64 2
3. Davis 13-1 56 4
4. Tahoma 14-2 40 3
5. Sumner 14-3 34 6
6. Eastlake 12-4 33 5
7. Kamiakin 10-2 27 7
8. Bellarmine Prep 13-5 18 NR
9. Emerald Ridge 12-4 15 8
10. Glacier Peak 10-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Bothell 9. Richland 6. Kentwood 3. Central Valley 1.

Division 3A

School Record Points Last Week
1. Garfield (7) 9-1 70 1
2. Lake Washington 15-1 63 2
3. Arlington 11-2 48 4
4. Tacoma (Lincoln) 10-2 45 3
5. Lakeside (Seattle) 9-1 42 5
6. Stanwood 12-2 36 6
7. Bonney Lake 13-3 26 7
8. Mead 9-2 23 8
9. North Thurston 12-2 13 9
10. Lincoln-Seattle 9-5 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Lynnwood 4. Everett 4. Peninsula 1. Prairie 1. Roosevelt 1.

Division 2A

School Record Points Last Week
1. Ellensburg (6) 14-0 60 1
2. Lynden 13-2 48 2
3. W. F. West 13-2 45 3
4. Prosser 11-3 41 T4
5. Sehome 13-1 32 9
6. Sequim 13-0 30 7
7. Burlington-Edison 9-4 29 T4
8. White River 9-4 22 6
9. Archbishop Murphy 9-6 8 10
(tie) Tumwater 11-4 8 8

    • Others receiving votes: Clarkston 4. Sammamish 2. Enumclaw 1.

    Division 1A

    School Record Points Last Week
    1. Nooksack Valley (6) 15-1 60 1
    2. Lynden Christian 13-2 54 2
    3. Wapato 13-1 47 T4
    4. Montesano 12-3 41 3
    5. King's 14-3 32 T4
    6. Toppenish 11-3 30 6
    7. Deer Park 13-2 25 9
    8. Cashmere 9-4 14 7
    9. Freeman 12-2 13 8
    10. Bellevue Christian 13-0 9 NR

    Others receiving votes: Seton Catholic 5.

    Division 2B

    School Record Points Last Week
    1. Colfax (4) 15-0 67 1
    2. Napavine 14-2 56 5
    2. Okanogan (2) 14-0 56 2
    4. Adna 13-2 45 3
    5. LaConner 9-3 32 6
    6. Rainier 13-2 31 4
    7. Warden 10-4 26 8
    8. Ilwaco 10-3 13 10
    8. Tonasket 10-5 13 9
    8. Brewster 9-5 13 7

    Others receiving votes: Ocosta 10. Forks 9. St. George’s 8. Lake Roosevelt 5. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1.

    Division B
    School Record Points Last Week
    1. Colton (3) 11-1 64 2
    (tie) Neah Bay (3) 9-1 64 1
    3. Mossyrock 10-2 56 T3
    4. Oakesdale (1) 12-1 47 T3
    5. Moses Lake Christian Academy 13-2 34 6
    6. Mount Vernon Christian 14-2 32 5
    7. Yakama Tribal 13-2 30 7
    8. Inchelium 14-1 29 8
    9. Lummi 11-2 13
    10. Mansfield 11-3 7

    Others receiving votes: Sunnyside Christian 5. Willapa Valley 2. Naselle 1. Pateros 1.

