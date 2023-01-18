Washington Girls Basketball Prep Poll
AP - How a state panel of sports writers rates Washington high school basketball teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2022-2023, by WIAA Class, with won-lost record, total points and previous ranking (first-place votes in parentheses):
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Camas (6)
|13-2
|69
|1
|2. Woodinville (1)
|15-1
|64
|2
|3. Davis
|13-1
|56
|4
|4. Tahoma
|14-2
|40
|3
|5. Sumner
|14-3
|34
|6
|6. Eastlake
|12-4
|33
|5
|7. Kamiakin
|10-2
|27
|7
|8. Bellarmine Prep
|13-5
|18
|NR
|9. Emerald Ridge
|12-4
|15
|8
|10. Glacier Peak
|10-2
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bothell 9. Richland 6. Kentwood 3. Central Valley 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Garfield (7)
|9-1
|70
|1
|2. Lake Washington
|15-1
|63
|2
|3. Arlington
|11-2
|48
|4
|4. Tacoma (Lincoln)
|10-2
|45
|3
|5. Lakeside (Seattle)
|9-1
|42
|5
|6. Stanwood
|12-2
|36
|6
|7. Bonney Lake
|13-3
|26
|7
|8. Mead
|9-2
|23
|8
|9. North Thurston
|12-2
|13
|9
|10. Lincoln-Seattle
|9-5
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lynnwood 4. Everett 4. Peninsula 1. Prairie 1. Roosevelt 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Ellensburg (6)
|14-0
|60
|1
|2. Lynden
|13-2
|48
|2
|3. W. F. West
|13-2
|45
|3
|4. Prosser
|11-3
|41
|T4
|5. Sehome
|13-1
|32
|9
|6. Sequim
|13-0
|30
|7
|7. Burlington-Edison
|9-4
|29
|T4
|8. White River
|9-4
|22
|6
|9. Archbishop Murphy
|9-6
|8
|10
|(tie) Tumwater
|11-4
|8
|8
Others receiving votes: Clarkston 4. Sammamish 2. Enumclaw 1.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Nooksack Valley (6)
|15-1
|60
|1
|2. Lynden Christian
|13-2
|54
|2
|3. Wapato
|13-1
|47
|T4
|4. Montesano
|12-3
|41
|3
|5. King's
|14-3
|32
|T4
|6. Toppenish
|11-3
|30
|6
|7. Deer Park
|13-2
|25
|9
|8. Cashmere
|9-4
|14
|7
|9. Freeman
|12-2
|13
|8
|10. Bellevue Christian
|13-0
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Seton Catholic 5.
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Colfax (4)
|15-0
|67
|1
|2. Napavine
|14-2
|56
|5
|2. Okanogan (2)
|14-0
|56
|2
|4. Adna
|13-2
|45
|3
|5. LaConner
|9-3
|32
|6
|6. Rainier
|13-2
|31
|4
|7. Warden
|10-4
|26
|8
|8. Ilwaco
|10-3
|13
|10
|8. Tonasket
|10-5
|13
|9
|8. Brewster
|9-5
|13
|7
Others receiving votes: Ocosta 10. Forks 9. St. George’s 8. Lake Roosevelt 5. Cle Elum/Roslyn 1.
|Division B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Colton (3)
|11-1
|64
|2
|(tie) Neah Bay (3)
|9-1
|64
|1
|3. Mossyrock
|10-2
|56
|T3
|4. Oakesdale (1)
|12-1
|47
|T3
|5. Moses Lake Christian Academy
|13-2
|34
|6
|6. Mount Vernon Christian
|14-2
|32
|5
|7. Yakama Tribal
|13-2
|30
|7
|8. Inchelium
|14-1
|29
|8
|9. Lummi
|11-2
|13
|10. Mansfield
|11-3
|7
Others receiving votes: Sunnyside Christian 5. Willapa Valley 2. Naselle 1. Pateros 1.
