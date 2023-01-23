Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv 1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7) 12-0 88 1 2. Waukee 13-2 71 4 3. Sioux City, East (2) 14-0 66 3 4. Waukee Northwes 13-2 63 2 5. Indianola 13-1 53 5 6. Valley, West Des Moines 10-3 46 7 7. Dubuque, Senior 12-2 30 6 8. North Scott, Eldridge 11-2 19 8. Waterloo, West 12-2 19 8 10. Ankeny Centennial 9-4 15 9

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 12. Ankeny 8. Burlington 2. Ames 2. Norwalk 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv 1. Bondurant Farrar (8) 13-0 89 1 2. Clear Lake 10-1 75 T4 3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (1) 10-3 66 2 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 11-2 46 T4 5. Marion 12-3 45 7 6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 11-3 43 6 7. Webster City 7-4 36 3 8. North Polk, Alleman 11-2 22 8 9. Humboldt 8-4 20 10 10. Des Moines, Hoover 9-4 14 9 (tie) Newton 7-4 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Mount Pleasant 9. Assumption, Davenport 7. Maquoketa 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 2. Charles City 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv 1. Aplington-Parkersburg (5) 14-0 86 1 2. Central Lyon (4) 11-0 82 2 3. West Burlington 14-0 52 3 4. Western Christian, Hull 12-1 49 6 5. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 13-0 47 4 6. Roland-Story, Story City 13-1 43 5 7. Lake Mills 15-0 35 9 8. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 14-2 30 8 9. Alburnett 13-2 23 7 10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12-2 14

Others receiving votes: Grundy Center 12. MFL-Mar-Mac 7. OA-BCIG 7. Wilton 3. Pella Christian 3. West Lyon, Inwood 1. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv 1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3) 14-0 80 1 2. Grand View Christian (3) 15-0 76 2 3. Dunkerton (2) 15-0 71 3 4. WACO, Wayland (1) 15-0 65 4 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 13-1 44 7 6. West Harrison, Mondamin 11-1 32 6 7. St. Mary's, Remsen 10-1 21 T9 8. Lynnville-Sully 14-2 20 5 9. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 13-1 19 T9 10. Exira1Elk Horn-Kimballton 13-1 12 NR

Others receiving votes: East Mills 11. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 10. Newell-Fonda 8. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7. Moravia 7. New London 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Bellevue 2. Baxter 1. Keota 1. Winfield-Mount Union 1.