Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated PressJanuary 23, 2023 GMT

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv
1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (7) 12-0 88 1
2. Waukee 13-2 71 4
3. Sioux City, East (2) 14-0 66 3
4. Waukee Northwes 13-2 63 2
5. Indianola 13-1 53 5
6. Valley, West Des Moines 10-3 46 7
7. Dubuque, Senior 12-2 30 6
8. North Scott, Eldridge 11-2 19
8. Waterloo, West 12-2 19 8
10. Ankeny Centennial 9-4 15 9

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 12. Ankeny 8. Burlington 2. Ames 2. Norwalk 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv
1. Bondurant Farrar (8) 13-0 89 1
2. Clear Lake 10-1 75 T4
3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (1) 10-3 66 2
4. MOC-Floyd Valley 11-2 46 T4
5. Marion 12-3 45 7
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 11-3 43 6
7. Webster City 7-4 36 3
8. North Polk, Alleman 11-2 22 8
9. Humboldt 8-4 20 10
10. Des Moines, Hoover 9-4 14 9
(tie) Newton 7-4 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Mount Pleasant 9. Assumption, Davenport 7. Maquoketa 6. Waverly-Shell Rock 2. Charles City 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv
1. Aplington-Parkersburg (5) 14-0 86 1
2. Central Lyon (4) 11-0 82 2
3. West Burlington 14-0 52 3
4. Western Christian, Hull 12-1 49 6
5. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 13-0 47 4
6. Roland-Story, Story City 13-1 43 5
7. Lake Mills 15-0 35 9
8. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 14-2 30 8
9. Alburnett 13-2 23 7
10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12-2 14

    • Others receiving votes: Grundy Center 12. MFL-Mar-Mac 7. OA-BCIG 7. Wilton 3. Pella Christian 3. West Lyon, Inwood 1. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 1.

    Class 1A

    Record Pts Prv
    1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3) 14-0 80 1
    2. Grand View Christian (3) 15-0 76 2
    3. Dunkerton (2) 15-0 71 3
    4. WACO, Wayland (1) 15-0 65 4
    5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 13-1 44 7
    6. West Harrison, Mondamin 11-1 32 6
    7. St. Mary's, Remsen 10-1 21 T9
    8. Lynnville-Sully 14-2 20 5
    9. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 13-1 19 T9
    10. Exira1Elk Horn-Kimballton 13-1 12 NR

    Others receiving votes: East Mills 11. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 10. Newell-Fonda 8. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7. Moravia 7. New London 4. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Bellevue 2. Baxter 1. Keota 1. Winfield-Mount Union 1.

