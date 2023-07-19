Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Diamondbacks' rotation left short-handed after Davies lands on IL with back injury

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies (27) waits on the mound for manager Torey Lovullo to relieve him in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies (27) waits on the mound for manager Torey Lovullo to relieve him in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies (27) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies (27) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zach Davies was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation on Wednesday.

Davies, who gave up nine runs in 3 2/3 innings in Tuesday night’s 16-13 win over the Atlanta Braves, was sent back to Arizona for evaluation.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he learned after Tuesday night’s game that Davies “was feeling discomfort” in his lower back. Davies (1-5, 7.38) has been scheduled for an MRI on Thursday.

Even though Davies’ injury leaves Arizona’s rotation with only three healthy starters, the Diamondbacks recalled a reliever, left-hander Joe Mantiply, before Wednesday night’s game against Atlanta. The move left the Diamondbacks with 10 relievers on their active roster.

Lovullo said a bullpen game was a “strong possibility” this week. Mantiply has a 5.74 ERA in 13 games, all in relief, this season.

