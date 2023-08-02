Short ties career-high with 3 RBIs, helping Tigers split 2-game series with 6-3 win over Pirates

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Short ties career-high with 3 RBIs, helping Tigers split 2-game series with 6-3 win over Pirates

Detroit Tigers' Zack Short reacts after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene heads to the dugout after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Detroit Tigers' Zack Short steals second base safely against Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Teammates congratulate Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter after he scored on a single by Javier Baez against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido delivers against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
By WES CROSBY
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zack Short tied a career-high with three RBIs, powering the Detroit Tigers to a split of a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-3 victory on Wednesday.

Pinch-hitting for Akil Baddoo, Short capped a three-run fourth inning with a two-run single off Ryan Borucki to left that extended the Tigers’ lead to 4-1. His two-out RBI double, down the left-field line past a diving Ke’Bryan Hayes at third base, made it 5-2 in the sixth.

“That’s what (Tigers manager A.J. Hinch) has been doing all year,” Short said. “He always says we can win the game early in the game with pinch-hitters, or late. So you have to be ready from the get-go.”

Short drove in three runs twice before this season, against the Kansas City Royals on May 24 and June 21. He also had three RBIs against the Texas Rangers on July 5, 2021.

Eduardo Rodriguez (7-7) gave up two runs on seven hits and struck out five in six innings for Detroit, which had lost six of seven. Rodriguez used his no-trade clause to veto a deal that would have sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

“The details of the trade weren’t what I wanted for me and my family, and I decided to stay in Detroit,” Rodriguez said. “It’s nothing against the Dodgers. They have a really good team over there. Just thinking about my future and my family.”

Jake Rogers led off the eighth with a pinch-hit homer off Yerry De Los Santos.

Alex Lange walked in a run with two outs in the ninth, cutting it to 6-3. Tyler Holton came in to strike out Hayes looking with the bases loaded, picking up his first save in the majors.

“I haven’t even looked at it yet. It was a ball,” Hayes said. “It’s baseball. It happens. ... Just unfortunate that it was called, but it happens and just got to keep going.”

The Pirates had won three straight and four of five.

“We did a good job,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said. “We brought the winning run to the plate and they played the full nine innings. I trust Key there.”

Osvaldo Bido (2-2), who allowed four runs on three hits, started the fourth by walking Kerry Carpenter and hitting Matt Vierling. The Pittsburgh starter was then chased from the game by Javier Báez’s RBI single into left that put Detroit ahead 2-1 before Borucki entered.

Andrew McCutchen cut the deficit to 4-2 with a two-out bloop single into right in the fifth.

Riley Greene gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first, sending a changeup from Bido 395 feet to right-center for his ninth home run of the season, before Bryan Reynolds tied it on a sacrifice fly from Hayes in the bottom half.

Connor Joe nearly put Pittsburgh ahead with a two-out double in the second. Baddoo spun in left field to find Báez, whose relay home beat Jason Delay.

“It was a play we needed to execute,” Hinch said. “They challenged us with two outs. It was an aggressive send.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Hayes returned to the lineup, batting fifth, after missing 19 games with low back inflammation. … INF Tucupita Marcano will require ACL surgery in his right knee, confirmed Pittsburgh director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk. Marcano was placed on the 60-day injured list on July 25, one day after being injured in San Diego.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Reese Olson (1-4, 4.71) will take the mound Friday to start a three-game home series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (9-7, 3.97) will start Thursday in the first of a four-game series in Milwaukee. Pittsburgh’s ace is 0-4 in his past five starts, allowing 21 runs in 28 2/3 innings.

___

