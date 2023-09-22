911 audio after F-35 ejection
Rupert Murdoch’s successor
Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas
Angus Cloud cause of death
Hurricane Nigel
World News

Zelenskyy visits Canada for first time since war started seeking to shore up support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the National Archives building in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
1 of 2 | 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the National Archives building in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
FILE- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 10, 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged not let the weekend summit of Group of 20 become overshadowed by Ukraine and has made a point of not inviting Ukraine to participate in this year's event. Trudeau has promised Zelenskyy to keep Ukraine in the discussions, telling him in a video call that Zelenskyy posted on Instagram, that “I'm disappointed that you won't be included but as you know, we will be speaking up strongly for you.” (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 10, 2023. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged not let the weekend summit of Group of 20 become overshadowed by Ukraine and has made a point of not inviting Ukraine to participate in this year’s event. Trudeau has promised Zelenskyy to keep Ukraine in the discussions, telling him in a video call that Zelenskyy posted on Instagram, that “I’m disappointed that you won’t be included but as you know, we will be speaking up strongly for you.” (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
By ROB GILLIES
 
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Canadian Parliament on Friday as he continues his efforts to shore up support from Western allies for Ukraine’s war against the Russian invasion.

Zelenskyy arrived at Ottawa’s airport late Thursday after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and lawmakers in Washington, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said.

Trudeau greeted Zelenskyy and will also to speak in Parliament in Ottawa on Friday.

It is Zelenskyy’s first visit to Canada since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. He previously addressed the Canadian Parliament virtually after the war started.

Other news
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, as his wife Olena Zelenska looks on as they arrive at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
Zelenskyy to speak before Canadian Parliament in his campaign to shore up support for Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. India has expelled a senior Canadian diplomat and is accusing Canada of interfering in its internal affairs. The expulsion Tuesday came a day after Trudeau said Canada was investigating allegations India was connected to the assassination of Sikh independence advocate Hardeep Singh Niijar in Canada in June, and expelled an Indian diplomat. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada led to allegations around Sikh killing, official says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada wasn't looking to escalate tensions, but asked India on Tuesday, Sept. 19, to take the killing of a Sikh activist seriously after India called accusations that the Indian government may have been involved absurd.(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Canada gets muted allied support after alleging India may have been involved in killing of Canadian

Zelenskyy and Trudeau are scheduled to go from Ottawa to Toronto to meet with the local Ukrainian community. Canada is home to about 1.4 million people of Ukrainian descent, close to 4% of the population.

The Ukrainian president is making the trip after stops at the United Nations and the White House.

Canada’s U.N. ambassador, Bob Rae, said it is important for Zelenskyy to see the extent to which Canada supports Ukraine in the war.

“We have done a lot to help him and we need to do more,” Rae said. “We’re going to continue to do everything we can to support the Ukrainian people.”

Canada has provided more than $8.9 billion Canadian (US$6.6 billion) in support to Ukraine in what Trudeau’s government calls the highest per-capita direct financial support to Ukraine in the Group of 7 industrial nations.

More than 175,000 Ukrainians have come to Canada since the war started and n additional 700,000 have received approval to come as part of an initiative that supports temporary relocation of those fleeing the war. The initiative allows for an open work permit for three years with pathways to permeant residency and citizenship.

Zelenskyy is facing questions in Washington about the flow of American dollars that for 19 months has helped keep his troops in the fight against Russian forces.

Ukrainian troops are struggling to take back territory that Russia gained over the past year. Their progress in the next month or so before the rains come and the ground turns to mud could be critical in rousing additional global support over the winter.

Zelenskyy made his first official visit to Canada in 2019.