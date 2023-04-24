Former Georgia political candidate arrested for kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A man who has repeatedly run for mayor and other political offices in Columbus has been arrested for kidnapping, aggravated assault and other crimes.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that deputies, along with U.S. Marshals, had arrested Zephaniah Dwayne Baker on warrants issued in suburban Atlanta’s Cobb County.

Other charges include felony battery for family violence, possessing a gun during a crime and a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to children.

Baker remained jailed in Columbus on Monday, although Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman told the Ledger-Enquirer that Cobb County authorities were expected to retrieve Baker later in the day.

Countryman said he could not discuss the details of the charges. Cobb County officials did not immediately comment. It’s unclear if Baker has a lawyer to speak for him.

Baker ran unsuccessfully for Columbus mayor in 2010 and 2018, for the Georgia House of Representatives in 2008 and 2022, and for city council in the consolidated Columbus-Muscogee government in 2014.

Baker has also run a group home for youth and a charitable foundation. He once served as pastor of his father’s church in Columbus.