Israel-Hamas war
Mary Lou Retton illness
Orioles get swept
George Santos indictment
Titan submersible
Sports

Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia ousted at Zhengzhou Open

 
Share

ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — Local favorite Zheng Qinwen beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari 7-6 (2), 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Zhengzhou Open on Wednesday.

Zheng, ranked No. 24, will next play Anhelina Kalinina, who earlier defeated qualifier Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini saved four match points as she clinched an unlikely victory against No.10-ranked Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, the Italian’s first head-to-head win in five attempts.

The 31st-ranked Paolini will play either China Open finalist Liudmila Samsonova or Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals.

Other news
Tennis player Rafael Nadal, center, attends the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki set to return to 2024 Australian Open
Coco Gauff of the United States receives a treatment on her shoulder during a medical time out in the women's singles semifinal match against Iga Swiatek of Poland in the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek won’t play in the Billie Jean King Cup after the WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek of Poland kisses her trophy on stage after winning in the women's singles final match of the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Swiatek beats Samsonova to take China Open title. Korda stuns Medvedev at Shanghai

Ons Jabeur plays her first match of the tournament on Thursday against Lucia Bronzetti.

Korea Open

Yanina Wickmayer eliminated third-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 7-6 (6) to move into the quarterfinals of the Korea Open.

The 83rd-ranked Belgian player will meet Polina Kudermetova, who defeated Kathinka von Deichmann 6-3, 6-1, on Friday.

In other matches, Claire Liu of the United States was leading seventh-seeded Arantxa Rus 1-6, 6-3, 3-0 when the Dutch player retired, while China’s Yuan Yue also advanced by walkover when opponent Kaja Juvan retired trailing 6-4, 4-1.

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula plays her second-round match against fellow American Ashlyn Krueger on Thursday.

Hong Kong Open

Second-seeded Beatriz Haddad-Maia outlasted No. 89-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6(3) to advance to the second round of the Hong Kong Open.

The 15th-ranked Haddad-Maia needed three-and-a-half hours to see off the Russian player’s challenge and will next play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens beat Australian qualifier Daria Saville 6-1, 6-4. The 41st-ranked Belgian will next face qualifier Sofya Lanser, who beat wildcard Hong Yi Cody Wong 6-4, 6-0.

Other first-round winners included Sara Sorribes Tormo, Magdalena Frech and Alina Korneeva.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis