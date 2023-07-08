FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
World News

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party goes to court to challenge a police decision to ban its rally

FILE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa, of Zimbabwe, attends a session at the Africa Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 7, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.Zimbabwe's main opposition party went to court Saturday, July 8, 2023 to challenge a police decision to ban it holding a rally in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party has been told it cannot hold the gathering in the town of Bindura north of the capital Harare on Sunday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
1 of 3 | 

FILE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa, of Zimbabwe, attends a session at the Africa Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 7, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.Zimbabwe’s main opposition party went to court Saturday, July 8, 2023 to challenge a police decision to ban it holding a rally in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party has been told it cannot hold the gathering in the town of Bindura north of the capital Harare on Sunday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leader of the opposition CCC party Nelson Chamisa addresses supporters at the party's launch rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)
2 of 3 | 

Leader of the opposition CCC party Nelson Chamisa addresses supporters at the party’s launch rally in Harare, Zimbabwe, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party went to court Saturday, July 8, 2023 to challenge a police decision to ban it holding a rally in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month. The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party has been told it cannot hold the gathering in the town of Bindura north of the capital Harare on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker holds a booklet with a portrait of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe's processing plant in Goromonzi about 80 kilometers southeast of the capital Harare, Wednesday, July 5 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
3 of 3 | 

A worker holds a booklet with a portrait of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe’s processing plant in Goromonzi about 80 kilometers southeast of the capital Harare, Wednesday, July 5 2023. A Chinese mining company on Wednesday commissioned a $300 million lithium processing plant in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe has one of the world’s largest reserves of the metal, which has seen a surge in demand globally due to its use in batteries in electric cars. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By FARAI MUTSAKA
 
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s main opposition party went to court Saturday to challenge a police decision to ban a political rally it wants to hold in the buildup to what will be highly scrutinized elections next month.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party has been told it cannot hold the gathering in the town of Bindura north of the capital, Harare, on Sunday. The venue is unsuitable as it is a “bushy area” without “serviceable roads,” according to the police order.

The CCC says the ban is another example of how President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration is suppressing and stifling opposition ahead of elections on Aug. 23.

The southern African nation has a history of violent and disputed elections, including five years ago when Mnangagwa won a close vote after replacing Robert Mugabe as president in a coup.

The High Court in Harare was hearing the CCC’s challenge to the ban on its rally on Saturday. The opposition party would decide on the “way forward” after the court gave a ruling, said spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere.

The CCC and independent rights groups have accused Mnangagwa’s government of tamping down the opposition by arresting their officials and supporters and banning their meetings in the runup to the vote, while ruling party supporters have also used violence to intimidate opposition supporters.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa narrowly lost to Mnangagwa in the 2018 presidential election and had his claim of vote-rigging dismissed by the Constitutional Court.

The 80-year-old Mnangagwa promised a new era of democracy after the coup that overthrew long-ruling autocrat Mugabe, but critics say Mnangagwa is as repressive as his predecessor.

A tense political atmosphere, exacerbated by an economic crisis in the country, has led to fears of more violence around next month’s elections.

The election will decide the presidency but also the composition of the 350-seat Parliament and nearly 2,000 local government positions.

A former ruling party stalwart who was exiled following the 2017 coup that brought Mnangagwa to power is also among the 11 candidates aiming to stand for president. Saviour Kasukuwere has promised to return to Zimbabwe to campaign but authorities say he faces arrest for alleged past crimes.

