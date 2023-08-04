The killing of an opposition supporter in Zimbabwe was by ruling party followers, witnesses say

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 2nd left, is seen on a TV screen standing among his lawyers, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a hearing in the colony, in Melekhovo, Vladimir region, about 260 kilometers (163 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Navalny on Friday was convicted on extremism charges and sentenced to 19 years in prisons, in the harshest ruling against the imprisoned Kremlin critic to date. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Kremlin critic Navalny sentenced
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, talks with a referee after receiving a yellow card during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Women’s World Cup: US faces a familiar foe
FILE - U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, July 19, 2022, in Washington. Manning was injured in a car accident on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in her district and was treated at a hospital, her office said. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
N.C. Rep. Manning injured in vehicle wreck
A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions players have another chance
FILE - New Jersey Nets guard Terrence Williams, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Vince Carter during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla., on Nov. 5, 2010. A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Former first-round NBA draft pick is sentenced
World News

The killing of an opposition supporter in Zimbabwe was by ruling party followers, witnesses say

Supporters of Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa hold placards upon his arrival for a a rally on the outskirts of Harare on Sunday, July 17, 2023. In an interview with The Associated Press Chamisa gave warning that any evidence of tampering by Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party in this month's elections could lead to "total disaster" for an already-beleaguered nation. Zimbabwe has a history of violent and disputed votes. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
1 of 3 | 

Supporters of Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa hold placards upon his arrival for a a rally on the outskirts of Harare on Sunday, July 17, 2023. In an interview with The Associated Press Chamisa gave warning that any evidence of tampering by Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF party in this month’s elections could lead to “total disaster” for an already-beleaguered nation. Zimbabwe has a history of violent and disputed votes. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Supporters of Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa are seen during a rally on the outskirts of Harare on Sunday, Aug 30, 2023. In an interview with The Associated Press Chamisa gave warning that any evidence of tampering by Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU-PF party in this month's elections could lead to "total disaster" for an already-beleaguered nation. Zimbabwe has a history of violent and disputed votes. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
2 of 3 | 

Supporters of Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa are seen during a rally on the outskirts of Harare on Sunday, Aug 30, 2023. In an interview with The Associated Press Chamisa gave warning that any evidence of tampering by Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF party in this month’s elections could lead to “total disaster” for an already-beleaguered nation. Zimbabwe has a history of violent and disputed votes. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at his offices in Harare, Monday, Aug 31, 2023.Chamisa accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of "violating the law" and "tearing apart" independent institutions to cling on to power.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
3 of 3 | 

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at his offices in Harare, Monday, Aug 31, 2023.Chamisa accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of “violating the law” and “tearing apart” independent institutions to cling on to power.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
By FARAI MUTSAKA
 
Share

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — This week’s deadly attack on a Zimbabwean opposition supporter was the work of ruling party followers, witnesses said Friday, underlining fears of a violent buildup to this month’s general election.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, or CCC, party had publicized the death Thursday of Tinshe Chitsunge in an attack while on his way to a rally in the capital, Harare, and blamed it on supporters of the ruling ZANU-PF party.

On Friday, witnesses told The Associated Press that Chitsunge was beaten and stoned to death as he tried to flee from dozens of men wearing ZANU-PF party T-shirts in the Glen View township. At least 15 other people were injured in the attack, the witnesses said.

Police said they have arrested 10 people in connection with Chitsunge’s death but gave no details about their identities or a possible motive, including any links to ZANU-PF.

Other news
Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at his offices in Harare, Monday, Aug 31, 2023.Chamisa accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of "violating the law" and "tearing apart" independent institutions to cling on to power.(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwe’s opposition leader tells AP intimidation is forcing voters to choose ruling party or death
FILE - People walk past an election poster of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the party headquarters in Harare on June, 8, 2023. Zimbabwe’s main opposition party says that one of its supporters was stoned to death by ruling party activists while on the way to a political rally. The death comes three weeks before an election already marred by accusations of violence and intimidation of opponents of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling ZANU-PF party. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, file)
Zimbabwe’s opposition party claims that a supporter was stoned to death by ruling party’s activists
Linda Masarira, a presidential candidate speaks to the press outside the High Court in Harare, Zimbabwe, Wednesday, June, 23 2023. Masarira had her candidacy rejected because she failed to pay the $20,000 registration fee on time. In Zimbabwe, the low number of women standing as candidates in general elections scheduled for Aug. 23 is viewed as perpetuating decades-old domination of politics by men. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwean women are reduced to cheerleaders in the upcoming election, activists say

The killing of CCC supporter Chitsunge came in the same week that party leader Nelson Chamisa said in an interview with the AP that many of his party’s supporters were facing violence and intimidation at the hands of ruling party activists. The intimidation, Chamisa said, meant many people faced the choice of either supporting the ruling party or being killed.

“It is not an election of political choices, but it’s an election of death or ZANU-PF,” Chamisa said.

On Twitter on Friday, he condemned the killing of Chitsunge and called it a cold-blooded murder.

Chamisa is the principal challenger to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in an election on Aug. 23. International rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have already warned that there has been a brutal crackdown on opposition to Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF.

“We deplore violence against any Zimbabwean,” ZANU-PF spokesman Christopher Mutsvangwa said in response to Chitsunge’s killing. “They are not our members. A person who kills somebody is not a party member but a murderer, so the police must deal with the case.”

Zimbabwe has a history of violent elections and Chitsunge’s death was the first election-related killing reported ahead of this month’s vote. A family spokesman said the 44-year-old had a wife and two children.

He was beaten and hit with stones while on the way to a CCC rally at a soccer field, witnesses said. He tried to escape and get back on a truck that was carrying the CCC supporters but didn’t make it, said Musekiwa Kuziwa, another CCC supporter.

“They were in their dozens and we were outnumbered,” Kuziwa said. He said he hid in an alley while Chitsunge was being attacked.

Images of Chitsunge’s body were shared after the attack, showing him lying on the ground with his yellow CCC T-shirt stained with blood and his head covered with a yellow garment. Police eventually took his body away in a metal coffin, Kuziwa said.

Grantmore Hakata, the CCC candidate for Glen View South constituency, said he helped take 15 other injured people to a medical facility. Juliet Muchena, 52, said she was beaten and hit with stones, and her attackers also ripped her clothes off. She had a white bandage on a gash on the top of her head.

“It’s only 19 days before the election,” Muchena said. “We have to stay strong because election violence is not new in Zimbabwe. Change will not come without a struggle.”

ZANU-PF has been in power in Zimbabwe for 43 years since independence from white-minority rule, firstly through long-ruling autocrat Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa replaced Mugabe in a coup in 2017 and then beat Chamisa in a disputed election in 2018.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa